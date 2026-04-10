Pharmaceuticals and APIs Good Distribution Practices Training Course: Imperatives for Pharmaceutical Distributors to Adhere to GDP Guidelines Meticulously (June 29, 2026 and July 1, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Good Distribution Practices of Pharmaceuticals and APIs (June 29, 2026 and July 1, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is crucial that pharmaceutical products adhere not only to high-quality standards as per Good Manufacturing Practice but also maintain their quality and integrity throughout the entire supply chain, up to the patient.

In today's pharmaceutical landscape, ensuring the safe and reliable distribution of medicinal products is more critical than ever. The complexities of the pharmaceutical supply chain, coupled with the rising threat of counterfeit drugs infiltrating legitimate channels, underscore the necessity for robust Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards. Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSP, GDP) are paramount throughout the life cycle of pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

European regulations state the importance of implementing quality systems, risk management principles, and clearly defined processes to safeguard pharmaceutical integrity. Pharmaceutical distributors must establish comprehensive quality systems that define roles, processes, and risk management strategies to mitigate these challenges effectively.

This training course addresses the imperative for pharmaceutical distributors to adhere to GDP guidelines meticulously. Participants will gain thorough understanding of the roles responsible for implementing these practices and the critical junctures within the supply chain where they are most crucial. Discussions will focus on practical strategies for maintaining the quality, potency, integrity, and identity of pharmaceutical products from raw materials through to final distribution, ensuring compliance and safeguarding patient safety.

Who Should Attend: Pharmaceutical personnel involved in the distribution of pharmaceuticals and APIs, including:

Responsible persons

Quality assurance specialists

Quality control officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Engineers

Supply chain managers

Logistics coordinators

Warehouse and distribution managers

Contracted warehouse and distribution centre operators

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to GDP and supply chain

Drug shortages and counterfeiting

Storage of pharmaceuticals and biologics

Temperature mapping study

Group exercise 1: Risk assessment application to the pharmaceutical supply chain

Workshop: Risk assessment

Group exercise 2: Temperature risk management

Day 2

Active and passive systems

Lane qualification & cargo security considerations

GDP for pharmaceuticals

GDP for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Data integrity and Good Documentation Practices

Supplier and customer qualification

Regulatory inspections and cases

Group exercise 1: Truck qualification plan

Group exercise 2: How to switch from air to ocean transport

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

Today, as Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Egitim & Danismanlik, Mustafa delivers high-impact consulting, training, and project management services to local and global clients.

Mustafa has trained over 9,000 professionals in GxP topics and designed certified auditor programs for Turkish authorities including Turkish MOH and Ministry of Agriculture and Foresty. He served as Principal GMP Consultant & Auditor at the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority, supporting successful TMMDA GMP approvals for 5 radiopharmaceutical products. As the first Turkish consultant selected by the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), he has led teams of 100+ engineers, auditors, and quality specialists while managing dozens of international projects.

Recognised internationally for his practical, risk-based approach and knowledge transfer focus, Mustafa Edik is dedicated to elevating pharmaceutical quality standards, helping companies achieve compliance excellence, reduce risks, and drive operational efficiency.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t95l9e

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