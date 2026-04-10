Boron Minerals and Chemicals Industry Opportunity Analysis 2026-2035: Total Revenue to Grow by $6.4 Billion

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boron Minerals and Chemicals Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Boron Minerals And Chemicals Market was valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2035.

Traditionally, boron has been used in glass, ceramics, and agriculture due to its cost-effectiveness and functional versatility. Glass and ceramic applications benefit from enhanced thermal and optical properties, while boron-based chemicals in agriculture act as essential micronutrients that support plant growth and crop yields. Recently, technological advancements have expanded boron's role into high-tech applications, including lithium-ion batteries, permanent magnets, semiconductors, aerospace composites, and sustainable nanomaterials, reflecting a shift toward environmentally conscious, high-value uses in emerging industries.

The boron chemicals segment reached USD 8.9 billion in 2025. Their widespread adoption in agriculture, detergents, electronics, and advanced materials stems from the increasing demand for high-purity and specialty compounds. Industries are seeking these chemicals to enhance performance, efficiency, and sustainability, prompting innovations in chemical processing technologies and the development of differentiated products for high-value applications.

The glass and ceramics segment generated USD 8.8 billion in 2025. Boron improves heat resistance and durability in borosilicate glass, fiberglass, and advanced ceramics. The construction and industrial sectors continue to drive demand due to energy efficiency goals. Boron's integration into alloys and metals enhances hardness, strength, and corrosion resistance, supporting applications in manufacturing and automotive industries. Additionally, detergents and bleaches benefit from boron's cleaning efficiency and chemical stability, making it an essential component in household and industrial formulations.

North America Boron Minerals and Chemicals Market captured USD 2.2 billion in 2025. Growth is supported by advanced manufacturing sectors, including aerospace, electronics, and clean energy, which rely on high-performance boron products. Infrastructure investments, recycling initiatives, and strict environmental regulations further reinforce demand. North America benefits from well-established supply chains and robust R&D ecosystems for specialty boron chemicals.

Key players in the Global Boron Minerals and Chemicals Market include Rio Tinto (U.S. Borax), 3M Company, Inkabor, Searles Valley Minerals, Eti Maden, Boron Specialties, LLC, Quiborax S.A., Minera Santa Rita, Gremont Chemical Company, 5E Advanced Materials, and Elkem. Companies in the market are adopting diverse strategies to strengthen their position. They are investing in R&D to develop high-purity, specialty, and sustainable boron compounds for advanced applications in electronics, energy storage, and aerospace.

Strategic partnerships with industrial end-users and tech firms help expand deployment in emerging sectors. Geographic expansion into high-growth regions and local production facilities ensures supply reliability. Firms are enhancing processing technologies to improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and capture premium pricing. Product differentiation, intellectual property development, and targeted marketing campaigns support brand recognition and long-term market leadership while addressing evolving industrial and environmental demands.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $20.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/Country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Product Type

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Regional

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.4.1 Executive decision points

2.4.2 Critical success factors

2.5 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing use across multiple industrial sectors

3.2.1.2 Rising construction and infrastructure development

3.2.1.3 Ongoing improvements in material performance and efficiency

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Increasing environmental regulations on mining activities

3.2.2.2 High production costs for refined boron chemicals

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growing demand for advanced and high-performance materials

3.2.3.2 Expanding focus on sustainable and efficient agriculture

3.2.3.3 Shift toward specialty and value-added boron products

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technological trends

3.7.2 Emerging technologies

3.8 Price trends

3.8.1 by region

3.8.2 by product type

3.9 Future market trends

3.10 Patent landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.13 Carbon footprint consideration



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 by region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 LATAM

4.2.1.5 MEA

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Boron Minerals

5.2.1 Colemanite

5.2.2 Ulexite

5.2.3 Tourmaline

5.3 Boron Chemicals

5.3.1 Boric Acid

5.3.2 Borates

5.3.3 Anhydrous Borates

5.3.4 Borax

5.3.5 Anhydrous Borax

5.3.6 Boron Halides

5.3.6.1 Boron trichloride

5.3.6.2 Boron trifluoride

5.3.6.3 Boron tribromide

5.3.6.4 Others

5.3.7 Boric Acid Esters

5.3.8 Boron Hydrides

5.3.8.1 Closo borane

5.3.8.2 Nido borane

5.3.8.3 Arachno borane

5.3.9 Boron Carbide

5.3.10 Boron Nitride

5.3.10.1 Hexagonal Boron Nitride

5.3.10.2 Cubic Boron Nitride

5.3.10.3 Wurtzite Boron Nitride



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Glass and Ceramics

6.2.1 Borosilicate Glass

6.2.2 Display Glass

6.2.3 Textile Fiberglass

6.2.4 Insulation Fiberglass

6.2.5 Specialty Glass

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Alloy and Metals

6.3.1 Steel Alloys

6.3.2 Metal Processing

6.3.3 Welding & Joining

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Detergents & Bleaches

6.4.1 Laundry Detergents

6.4.2 Household Cleaners

6.4.3 Industrial Cleaners

6.4.4 Bleaching Agents

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Agrochemicals

6.5.1 Micronutrient Fertilizers

6.5.2 Soil Correction

6.5.3 Others

6.6 Adhesives

6.6.1 Industrial Adhesives

6.6.2 Construction Adhesives

6.6.3 Specialty Adhesives

6.6.4 Others

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 South Korea

7.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 South Africa

7.6.3 UAE

7.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 3M Company

8.2 American Borate

8.3 Boron Specialties, LLC

8.4 Eti Maden

8.5 Gremont Chemical Company

8.6 Inkabor

8.7 Minera Santa Rita

8.8 National Boraxx Corporation

8.9 Rio Tinto (U.S. Borax)

8.10 Searles Valley Minerals

8.11 5E Advanced Materials

8.12 Quiborax S.A.



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