Principles & Applications of CRISPR Training Course: Discovery, Molecular Mechanisms, and Advantages Over Other Genome Editing Tools (ONLINE EVENT: July 7, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Principles & Applications of CRISPR (July 7, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course offers an in-depth exploration of CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology, covering its discovery, molecular mechanisms, and advantages over other genome editing tools.

Participants will learn how CRISPR is applied in research, medicine, diagnostics, and biotechnology, while also examining the ethical, legal, and societal implications of gene editing. Designed for students, researchers, medical professionals, and industry experts, the program combines foundational knowledge with real-world case studies to equip attendees with both technical insights and a critical understanding of where CRISPR is taking science and medicine.

Who Should Attend:

Medical professionals & clinicians, especially those interested in gene therapy, precision medicine, or rare disease treatment

Biotech industry professionals working in drug development, diagnostics, or personalised medicine

R&D staff in biotech and pharma companies

Lab technicians & research assistants involved in molecular biology workflows and genome editing protocols

Bioinformatics & computational biology professionals interested in CRISPR guide RNA design, off-target analysis, or CRISPR data interpretation

Science communicators & policy makers interested in the societal, ethical, and regulatory implications of gene editing

Faculty members & academicians looking to update their knowledge or incorporate CRISPR into teaching or research

Anyone with a science background interested in knowing about the magic of CRISPR

Key Topics Covered:

Basics of CRISPR-Cas systems

CRISPR in research applications

CRISPR in medicine and diagnostics

Ethical, legal, and regulatory aspects

Where is CRISPR taking us?

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfud1s

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