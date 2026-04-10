Milking Robots Global Market Insights Report (2026 Edition): Financial Incentives and Government Support Drive Strong Growth (14% CAGR)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milking Robots Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milking robots market was valued at US$3.26 billion in 2024. The market value is expected to reach US$7.04 billion by 2030. In the forthcoming years, the global milking robots market is expected to continue growing due to several converging trends.

A key factor driving this growth is the rising demand for automation in the agricultural sector, particularly in dairy farming, where labor shortages and increasing operational costs are prompting farmers to adopt automated solutions. Milking robots, equipped with robotic arms and advanced sensor technologies, offer a fully automated milking process that reduces the need for manual labor while improving overall efficiency and productivity. Furthermore, the integration of data analytics and herd management tools into these systems is helping farmers monitor milk quality and animal health in real time, enabling more informed decision-making.

Technological advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and IoT are making these systems increasingly reliable and cost-effective, broadening their adoption among both large and mid-sized dairy farms. In addition, supportive government policies and incentives aimed at promoting agricultural modernization and sustainability are accelerating the shift toward precision dairy farming technologies. Together, these factors are positioning the global milking robots market for steady and sustained growth in the years ahead. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 14% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By System Type

The report provides the bifurcation of the milking robots market into three segments on the basis of system type: Single-Stall Milking System, Multi-Stall Milking System and Rotary Milking System. The multi-stall segment holds the highest share in the market, due to its ability to milk multiple cows simultaneously, improving operational efficiency, reducing labor costs, and providing a quicker return on investment. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for dairy products, the shift toward automation, and the need for higher milking efficiency to meet rising production demands. Moving forward, the multi-stall system is expected to maintain its dominance as large-scale dairy operations continue to grow, with advancements in technology further improving system efficiency. Integration with herd management software and real-time monitoring tools will further enhance its appeal, particularly in industrialized dairy farming regions.

By Herd Size

The report provides the bifurcation of the milking robots market into three segments on the basis of herd size: Below 100, Between 100-1000 and Above 1000. The between 100-1000 segment held a significant share of the global market, as it represents medium-sized dairy farms that benefit significantly from milking robots' ability to optimize labor costs and improve milking throughput. These systems allow dairy farmers to manage larger herds more efficiently, while reducing the dependency on manual labor. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing demand for dairy products, a shift toward automation in the dairy industry, and the need for higher milking efficiency to meet growing production needs. In the coming years, this segment is expected to maintain its dominant position, supported by the continued push for operational efficiency, technological innovations, and reduced installation and operational costs.

By Offering

The report provides the bifurcation of the milking robots market into three segments on the basis of offering: Hardware, Software and Service. The hardware segment holds the largest share in the market as it encompasses the physical components essential for milking robots, such as robotic arms, sensors, and milking units. The segment is particularly supported by the need for efficiency in high-throughput environments and the adoption of systems that reduce manual intervention. In the coming years, growth is expected to be driven by technological advancements in hardware components, such as precision sensors and energy-efficient designs, which enhance operational efficiency. Additionally, economies of scale and decreasing manufacturing costs are predicted to make hardware more accessible and attractive to dairy farms, supporting continued market expansion.

By Region

In the report, the global milking robots market is divided into four regions: Europe (Germany, Netherlands, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), and Rest of the World. In 2024, the Europe region led the milking robots market, propelled by advanced dairy farming practices, strong technological infrastructure, and a high rate of automation adoption across countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, and France. Government support through subsidies and favorable policies for modernizing agriculture further encouraged the use of robotic milking systems. Additionally, the region's focus on animal welfare, labor efficiency, and sustainable farming practices contributed to the widespread implementation of automated solutions, solidifying Europe's position at the forefront of the milking robots market.

During 2025-2030, the US is expected to maintain its lead within the North American milking robots market, driven by the increasing adoption of precision farming technologies, growing labor shortages in the agricultural sector, and rising demand for efficient and scalable dairy operations. Investments in smart farming solutions and strong R&D capabilities are further accelerating the deployment of automated milking systems.

Competitive Landscape

The global milking robots market is moderately consolidated, with a few key players holding substantial market share, but it remains highly innovative due to ongoing advancements in smart farming technologies and automation.

The key players in the global milking robots market, which are profiled in this report, are:

Tetra Laval International SA (DeLaval)

GEA Group AG

Nedap Livestock Management

Lely International NV

BouMatic LLC

Dairymaster Ltd.

Fullwood JOZ B

Hokofarm Group

Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP

Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd.

Milkplan SA

Milkomax Solutions Laitieres Inc.

The key players focus on technological innovation, product expansion, and strategic partnerships to maintain a competitive edge. Meanwhile, emerging players are entering the market with region-specific solutions and cost-effective alternatives, gradually intensifying competition.

For instance, in September 2024, Lely unveiled the Zeta concept, a revolutionary system that utilizes cameras, LED lighting, artificial intelligence, and smart algorithms to monitor cows and barn operations. This innovation aims to improve animal welfare and farmer prosperity by providing real-time data and insights. Similarly, in January 2024, DeLaval introduced the VMS Batch Milking system, designed to efficiently milk larger groups of cows by dividing herds into groups and bringing them to the milking center, similar to traditional parlor or rotary milking. This system has been installed on over 10 farms worldwide, milking a total of 10,000 cows.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Milk and Dairy Products Heightened Focus on Reducing Labor Costs Increasing Emphasis on Animal Welfare in Dairy Operations Availability of Financial Incentives and Government Support Expanding Scarcity of Skilled Dairy Labor Surging Focus on Efficiency and Productivity

Challenges High Initial Cost of Installation and Maintenance Lack of Technical Expertise and Training Integration with Existing Farm Infrastructure

Market Trends Ongoing Adoption of Smart Farming Technologies Rising Investment in AgriTech Startups and R&D Improved Herd Management through Data Integration Growth of Large-Scale Dairy Farms Technological Advancements in Robotics and Automation Intensifying Focus on Sustainability and Carbon Footprint Reduction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuhz5l

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