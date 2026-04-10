Global Anthracite Market to Grow by $4.9 Billion During 2026-2035: China Shenhua Energy Co., Yanzhou Coal Mining Co., and Mechel PAO Dominate

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anthracite Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anthracite Market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2035.

The market is propelled by anthracite's ability to meet industrial demands while supporting global sustainability initiatives, thanks to its low sulfur and volatile matter content. Technological advancements have expanded its applications to include carbon-based composites, advanced filtration systems, and eco-friendly industrial solutions, reflecting the broader trend toward efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in material science. Industries increasingly rely on anthracite for both traditional and advanced applications, highlighting its growing importance in global markets.

The Chestnut, or nut coal segment, held a 20.3% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2026 to 2035. Its medium-sized granules and consistent quality make it highly versatile, suitable for a broad spectrum of applications ranging from industrial furnaces to residential heating systems. The coal's uniform size ensures steady combustion, efficient heat output, and minimal waste, making it a preferred choice for energy-intensive processes. Additionally, its ease of handling, storage, and transport adds operational efficiency for industrial users and households alike.

The metallurgical applications segment held a 34.5% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2035. Anthracite's high carbon purity and low volatile matter make it a vital reductant in steel-making and ferroalloy production. Additionally, its filtration capabilities are leveraged in municipal and industrial water treatment, while advanced composites utilize anthracite as a carbon base for electrodes and other high-performance products.

North America's Anthracite Market accounted for a 10.3% share in 2025 and is growing rapidly. The region's industrial expansion, coupled with supportive regulations promoting cleaner energy and sustainable practices, has bolstered demand for high-quality anthracite in power generation, metallurgical processes, and advanced industrial applications.

Key players in the Global Anthracite Market include China Shenhua Energy Company, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company, Mechel PAO, Sibanthracite Group, Reading Anthracite Company, Blaschak Coal Corporation, Atlantic Carbon Group Inc, Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal & Mineral Industries Group, DTEK, Sadovaya Group, Xcoal Energy & Resources, VostokCoal, and Glencore PLC. Companies in the Global Anthracite Market strengthen their presence through strategic investments in mining technology and beneficiation techniques to improve coal purity and calorific efficiency. They expand production capacity and optimize logistics to meet growing regional and industrial demand.

Collaborations with industrial users, including metallurgical and filtration companies, help secure long-term contracts. They also focus on sustainable practices and compliance with environmental standards to attract environmentally conscious clients. Product diversification, including specialized grades for advanced composites and clean energy applications, coupled with geographic expansion into emerging markets, enhances their competitiveness.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $16.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/Country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Grade

2.2.3 Product Form

2.2.4 Processing & Calcination

2.2.5 Application

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2035

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.4.1 Executive decision points

2.4.2 Critical success factors

2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for anthracite in steel production.

3.2.1.2 Rising use of anthracite in power generation.

3.2.1.3 Growing applications in water filtration systems.

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High extraction and processing costs.

3.2.2.2 Environmental concerns related to mining activities.

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Technological advancements in mining and processing.

3.2.3.2 Expanding demand in emerging economies.

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.7.1 by region

3.7.2 by Grade

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.13 Carbon footprint consideration



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 by region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 LATAM

4.2.1.5 MEA

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Grade, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Meta-anthracite (>98% fixed carbon)

5.3 Anthracite (92-98% fixed carbon)

5.4 Semi-anthracite (86-92% fixed carbon)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Form, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Rice Coal

6.3 Pea Coal

6.4 Buckwheat Coal

6.5 Chestnut/Nut Coal

6.6 Stove Coal

6.7 Egg Coal

6.8 Broken Coal



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Processing & Calcination, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Raw/uncalcined anthracite

7.3 Gas calcined anthracite (GCA)

7.4 Electrically calcined anthracite (ECA)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Metallurgical Applications

8.2.1 Carbon Raiser/Recarburizer

8.2.2 Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI)

8.2.3 Sintering & Pelletizing

8.3 Water Treatment Applications

8.3.1 Drinking Water Filtration

8.3.2 Wastewater Treatment

8.3.3 Industrial Water Clarification

8.3.4 Desalination Pre-treatment

8.4 Carbon Products Manufacturing

8.4.1 Carbon Electrodes

8.4.2 Electrode Paste

8.4.3 Activated Carbon

8.5 Chemical Synthesis

8.5.1 Silicon Carbide Production

8.5.2 Calcium Carbide Production

8.6 Energy Applications

8.6.1 Residential/Space Heating

8.6.2 Power Generation

8.6.3 Industrial Boilers & Furnaces

8.7 Refractory & Construction Materials

8.8 Indurating Furnaces

8.9 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 UAE

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 China Shenhua Energy Company

10.2 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company

10.3 Mechel PAO

10.4 Sibanthracite Group

10.5 Reading Anthracite Company

10.6 Blaschak Coal Corporation

10.7 Atlantic Carbon Group Inc

10.8 Vinacomin - Vietnam National Coal & Mineral Industries Group

10.9 DTEK

10.10 Sadovaya Group

10.11 Xcoal Energy & Resources

10.12 VostokCoal

10.13 Glencore PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh8ji4

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