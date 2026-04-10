New EU GMP Annex 1 Guidance Course for Compliant Sterile Medicinal Products (ONLINE EVENT: May 19th - May 23rd, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New EU GMP Annex 1: Compliant Sterile Medicinal Products (May 19th - May 23rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The long-anticipated update to EU GMP Annex 1 was published in August 2022 and came into force on 25 August 2023 - marking the first revision in 14 years. This updated guidance introduces new requirements while clarifying and expanding on the 2008 version, with a focus on harmonisation with global standards.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of the changes introduced in Annex 1 and what they mean for aseptic operations. Participants will explore current expectations for sterile manufacturing environments, personnel, equipment, and robust production technologies. Core topics include contamination control, microbiology, sterility assurance, and quality risk management - all presented with real-world examples to support understanding and application.

Key areas such as environmental monitoring, cleaning and disinfection, CCS (Contamination Control Strategy), cleanroom design, RABS, isolators, and advanced technologies like BFS and FFS are all addressed. The course also outlines regulatory expectations from authorities including the FDA, MHRA, TGA, WHO, and PIC/S, with common deviations and practical recommendations discussed.

Ideal for professionals involved in sterile manufacturing, this training offers the insight and guidance needed to meet the latest regulatory standards and maintain GMP compliance with confidence.

Who Should Attend:Personnel in the following roles and departments

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Validation

R & D

Audit

Regulatory

IT

Warehouse and supply chain

Engineering

Procurement

Health Authority Inspectors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Aseptic Processing Guidelines and Regulations

Aseptic Facility Design Principles

Quality Assessment and Mitigation in Aseptic Operations

Risk Management Application Examples

Microbiology Fundamentals

Environmental Monitoring

Bioburden Control & Sterility Assurance

Workshop 1

Day 2

Recap of Day Two

Cleaning, Disinfection, Sanitation, Decontamination

Can CCS be Acheived via Cleaning and Disinfection?

Sterilization

Visual Inspection

Critical Utilities

Cleanroom Design and Operation, Airlock Concept

BFS, FFS

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters

Workshop 2

RABS & Isolator Technology

Day 3

Contamination Control Strategy

Microbial Contamination Investigation Errors

How to Prevent Residue, Rouge and Fibers

Aseptic Process Simulation (APS)

Personnel Behaviour, Qualification, Aseptic Gowning Techniques

Airflow Visualization in Aseptic Manufacturing

Sterile Product Filling, Stoppering, Sealing

Quality Assurance and Control for Aseptic Operations

Workshop 3

Regulatory Considerations for Aseptic Processing

Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

Today, as Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Egitim & Danismanlik, Mustafa delivers high-impact consulting, training, and project management services to local and global clients.

Mustafa has trained over 9,000 professionals in GxP topics and designed certified auditor programs for Turkish authorities including Turkish MOH and Ministry of Agriculture and Foresty. He served as Principal GMP Consultant & Auditor at the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority, supporting successful TMMDA GMP approvals for 5 radiopharmaceutical products. As the first Turkish consultant selected by the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), he has led teams of 100+ engineers, auditors, and quality specialists while managing dozens of international projects.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y16qxz

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