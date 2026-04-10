Sustainable Business Models to Combat an Increasingly Risky and Uncertain Future (1 DAY ONLINE COURSE: July 6, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Business Models to Combat an Increasingly Risky and Uncertain Future (July 6, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What is changing in the results your business must deliver next year, in five or even ten years' time, because of the imperative for sustainable and regenerative business? Are you aware of how the risks are changing?

As a consequence of that, what is changing for you in your role; what different results must you deliver, what different risks will you face, and what must you do now to prepare?

It is clear that our global economy must become sustainable and regenerative; we must get to net zero, and then keep going to net positive, if we want a better future for our children, and for our older selves. We must do this faster than the degradation processes we have unleashed over the past century; we are already too slow in hitting the needed emissions peak, we must catch up and deliver a 43% emissions reduction by 2030 to have any hope.

Business is the most powerful institution on the planet today, and so must and will take a leading role in rebuilding towards regeneration. This means every business will become regenerative, or it will have its Kodak moment and fade into irrelevance.

And to reach sustainability and beyond, every business must deliver the transformation at the right speed while maintaining business health throughout the transformation.

How? Having high, systemic (not transactional) trust between all stakeholders is the key to unlocking the transformation to a sustainable and regenerative business. Contracts can only deliver transactional trust. So what else is there?

Systemic trust between stakeholders is exactly what incorporation is designed to do. The modern corporation began when the East India company needed more capital than any one wealthy founding family could provide, and so a way was invented to externalise, into the system, trust between financial investors.

Regenerative, net positive businesses are only viable, anti-fragile, and capable of making the transformation at the speed required:

when there is systemic trust between all stakeholders representing all six kinds of capital; when the work execution and role accountabilities adapt at the speed required; when inter-personal and inner-person interactions waste minimum energy by adapting to the changing context at the speed required.

The essence of a lawyer is building the structures and interactions that protect and enable the organisation, specifically around the agreements, and the essence of HR is building the structures and interactions around people. The CEO is the weaver that brings all this together for business results. All three have crucial roles to play across the three dimensions above.

Join the expert speaker at this training course to find out the answers and get to grips with the way forward for you and your business.

Who should attend?

This training course is a must-attend event for

CEOs and board members

Company directors

Commercial and business development managers

In-house lawyers

And all those responsible for building a sustainable and regenerative business for a better world.

Key Topics Covered:

Your business

What is regenerative business? What does it mean for your business?

Organisations as living beings

How adaptive is your organisation? Purpose and Drivers

Growing a regenerative business at Peak Adaptive Performance

Regenerative organisations

Regenerative business ecosystems

Final questions

Speakers

Graham Boyd, Founder & CEO Evolutesix, is CEO, serial entrepreneur, particle physicist, disruptive innovator and author of Rebuild. Graham has 15

years experience in adaptive organisation and adaptive leadership practice. He innovates and transforms business systems so as to create antifragile,

regenerative businesses using his methodology. He also consults to multinationals and startups on harnessing conflict to drive their own regeneration.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z3un

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