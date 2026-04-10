Cellulose Fiber Market to Grow by $21.9 Billion Through 2035: Sateri Holdings, Aditya Birla Group/Birla Cellulose, and Lenzing Lead the Global Industry

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Fiber Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cellulose Fiber Market was valued at USD 40.1 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to reach USD 62 billion by 2035.

The market is experiencing steady growth due to rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textile solutions across various industries. Cellulose fibers, including natural fibers such as cotton, hemp, and flax, as well as regenerated fibers like viscose, lyocell, and modal, are gaining traction for their biodegradability, comfort, and versatility. The fashion and apparel industry is increasingly shifting toward sustainable materials and circular economy practices, with both consumers and manufacturers prioritizing environmentally responsible options.

In clothing, cellulose fibers are favored for their breathability, moisture absorption, and soft texture, suitable for everyday wear as well as performance garments. Regenerated fibers enhance properties like drape, luster, and dyeability, providing sustainable alternatives to synthetic textiles. Beyond apparel, cellulose fibers are widely used in home textiles, nonwovens, and technical textiles, offering comfort, durability, absorbency, and biodegradability across bedding, towels, upholstery, hygiene products, and wipes.

The natural cellulose fibers segment held 70.5% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2035. Plant-based fibers like cotton, hemp, and flax continue to dominate the market due to their natural biodegradability, comfort, and consumer familiarity. Cotton remains the primary natural fiber, appreciated for softness, breathability, and versatility across apparel, home textiles, and industrial applications. Hemp and flax are witnessing renewed interest due to their low environmental impact, minimal water and pesticide requirements, and high durability, making them suitable for technical textiles and sustainable fashion.

The apparel and fashion textiles segment accounted for 52.3% share in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2035. This segment dominates due to cellulose fibers' comfort, breathability, and aesthetic versatility. Everyday garments largely rely on cotton, while regenerated fibers such as lyocell and modal are increasingly adopted in premium fashion, activewear, and athleisure for superior drape, moisture management, and soft hand feel. Rising consumer preference for biodegradable, renewable fibers is boosting the sustainable fashion trend.

North America Cellulose Fiber Market held a 16.7% share in 2025. Growth in the region is driven by increased consumer awareness of sustainability and a shift toward natural, biodegradable fibers. Established textile, apparel, and home furnishing industries are actively incorporating sustainable fibers, supported by circular economy initiatives, textile recycling programs, and supply chain transparency. Demand is further expanding across technical textiles, nonwovens, medical, automotive, and specialty packaging applications, broadening the market beyond conventional textiles.

Leading companies in the Global Cellulose Fiber Market include Lenzing AG, Sateri Holdings Limited, Aditya Birla Group / Birla Cellulose, Thai Rayon Public Company, Asia-Pacific Rayon (APR), Kelheim Fibres GmbH, Eastman Chemical Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cargill Cotton, Olam Agri, Bracell, Tangshan Sanyou Group, HempFlax Group B.V., The Flax Company, and Libeco NV. Key strategies adopted by cellulose fiber companies to strengthen market presence include investing in sustainable fiber production, including organic cotton and low-impact hemp or flax.

Firms are developing regenerated fibers with enhanced properties such as improved drape, luster, and dyeability to capture premium apparel and technical textile segments. Strategic partnerships with fashion brands, home textile manufacturers, and industrial users help expand distribution and adoption. Companies are also focusing on circular economy initiatives, recycling programs, and supply chain traceability to meet rising sustainability standards.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $40.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/Country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Fiber type

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Regional

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.7.1 by region

3.7.2 by type

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 by region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 LATAM

4.2.1.5 MEA

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Key developments

4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.5.3 New Product Launches

4.5.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Fiber Type, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Natural cellulose fibers

5.2.1 Cotton

5.2.2 Flax (linen)

5.2.3 Hemp (industrial hemp)

5.2.4 Jute

5.2.5 Other bast & leaf fibers (kenaf, ramie, sisal, abaca)

5.3 Regenerated / man-made cellulose fibers (MMCFs)

5.3.1 Viscose / rayon

5.3.2 Lyocell

5.3.3 Modal

5.3.4 Cellulose acetate

5.3.5 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Apparel & fashion textiles

6.3 Home furnishings & household textiles

6.4 Nonwovens

6.5 Industrial & technical textiles

6.6 Automotive textiles

6.7 Packaging materials

6.8 Medical & healthcare

6.9 Agriculture

6.10 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 South Korea

7.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Mexico

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 South Africa

7.6.3 UAE

7.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Sateri Holdings Limited

8.2 Aditya Birla Group / Birla Cellulose

8.3 Lenzing AG

8.4 Thai Rayon Public Company

8.5 Asia-Pacific Rayon (APR)

8.6 Kelheim Fibres GmbH

8.7 Eastman Chemical Company

8.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.9 Cargill Cotton

8.10 Olam Agri

8.11 Bracell

8.12 Tangshan Sanyou Group

8.13 HempFlax Group B.V.

8.14 The Flax Company

8.15 Libeco NV



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