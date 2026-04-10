VeydooMax Teases New X6 from Its Ride Series at Bangkok Showcase, Signaling a Broader Push to Global ADV Riders

BANGKOK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor lifestyle brand VeydooMax has previewed the upcoming X6, a new product from its VeydooMax Ride series, following its appearance at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Planned for launch in July 2026, the X6 teaser marks more than a regional showcase. It is part of a broader effort by VeydooMax to speak to ADV riders worldwide through one of Southeast Asia’s most visible two-wheel stages.

VeydooMax positions itself not as a motorcycle-only accessories brand, but as a broader outdoor brand focused on mobility, exploration, and more intuitive connections between people and gear. Within that vision, the VeydooMax Ride series is dedicated to riding-focused products built around real-world use, from daily commuting to weekend escapes, group rides, and longer outdoor journeys.

According to VeydooMax, the X6 will carry forward the brand’s “Smarter Ride, Tougher Build” philosophy while delivering further refinements in the areas riders care about most. The new model is being developed around clearer outdoor visibility, smoother smart connectivity, more practical ride-recording capabilities, and rider-assistance functions that feel genuinely relevant in real-world situations. For daily commuters, the X6 is designed to offer a cleaner and more stable cockpit experience; for riders who enjoy weekend escapes and group rides, it is also being built to better support navigation, communication, ride capture, and greater confidence on the road.

Compared with the previous generation, the direction of the X6 is not simply to add more functions, but to make those functions work together more naturally. It is being developed as a more integrated experience, bringing display, connectivity, imaging, alerts, and remote capabilities into a more unified rider interface. The goal is to reduce distraction while riding, improve access to key information, and provide greater support in moments such as parking, remote check-ins, and unexpected situations. In VeydooMax’s view, truly valuable smart riding technology is not about showing riders more menus, but about helping them see what matters most, faster, when it matters most.

“For us, appearing in Thailand is about more than simply bringing a new product to a show floor,” said Eric Chen, Overseas Head at VeydooMax. “What matters more is using an international platform like this to share what the VeydooMax Ride series stands for with ADV riders around the world. We believe compelling riding products are not defined only by higher specs, but by how naturally, confidently, and meaningfully they support the real riding experience. The X6 is being developed with exactly that mindset.”

VeydooMax said additional details about the X6 will be revealed closer to launch.

About VeydooMax

VeydooMax is an outdoor lifestyle brand focused on exploration, mobility, and creating more natural connections between people, technology, and gear. Its VeydooMax Ride series is dedicated to riding-focused products designed for users who value everyday riding, long-distance travel, and outdoor adventure.

Media Contact

Mik

Integrated Marketing Manager

marketing@veydoomax.com

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