European Patent System Formal Requirements Training Course: An Administrative Guide in the Competent Preparation of an Application for Filing Before the EPO (ONLINE EVENT: June 3rd - June 5th, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formal Requirements of the European Patent System (June 3rd - June 5th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and interactive training course will guide administrative staff in the competent preparation of an application for filing before the EPO.

The course will deepen your understanding of this highly complex area by providing information on all the key administrative aspects including the documentation required on filing, the procedural steps to be followed, and details of time limits and fee payments.

These intensive and highly valuable two days of training will enhance your knowledge of the formalities procedures at theEPO and enable you to be more efficient in your role.

The training course includes a mix of theory and practical exercises and case studies to enhance the learning experience. There will also be time to put your questions to our expert trainer on the procedures. The training course also offers the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals from other companies and get answers to your biggest challenges.

Who Should Attend:

Patent administrators and patent formalities staff

Office managers in industrial patent departments

Patent administrators in private practice

Plus all those needing a good understanding of the formal requirements of the European patent system.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to the European patent system

The European patent application

Practical exercise: Divisional application

Introduction to electronic filing

Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions

Fees

Practical exercise: Fee payment

Day 2

Time limits - notification

Loss of rights - remedies

Practical exercise: Time limits

Substantive examination - examining division

Post-grant proceedings

Overview of PCT

Regional entry before the EPO as designated office

Speakers

Richard Gillespie

Richard is aEuropean and Irish Patent Attorney and owner of Inventorship, an intellectual property advice and services company, has over fifteen years' experience in diverse technical fields (such as medical devices, computers, electronics, and telecoms) from his work at top tier patent practices in Dublin and London. He organises CEIPI tutorials for preparing Irish trainees to become European Patent Attorneys. He also tutors on European and Irish law relating to inventive step.

Richard is a qualified European and Irish patent attorney and a qualified design representative before the European Union's Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). He holds a degree in computer and electronic engineering from Trinity College Dublin. While there he completed a research master's degree on the power consumption of CMOS binary multipliers, kayaked and played the guitar. During this time, he enjoyed teaching undergraduate laboratory courses in telecommunications.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w09j8

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