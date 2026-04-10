European Patent System Formal Requirements Training Course: An Administrative Guide in the Competent Preparation of an Application for Filing Before the EPO (ONLINE EVENT: June 3rd - June 5th, 2026)

The main market opportunities include equipping administrative professionals with specialized skills in European patent procedures, enhancing efficiency, facilitating networking among industry peers, and addressing challenges through expert guidance and practical exercises.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Formal Requirements of the European Patent System (June 3rd - June 5th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and interactive training course will guide administrative staff in the competent preparation of an application for filing before the EPO.

The course will deepen your understanding of this highly complex area by providing information on all the key administrative aspects including the documentation required on filing, the procedural steps to be followed, and details of time limits and fee payments.

These intensive and highly valuable two days of training will enhance your knowledge of the formalities procedures at theEPO and enable you to be more efficient in your role.

The training course includes a mix of theory and practical exercises and case studies to enhance the learning experience. There will also be time to put your questions to our expert trainer on the procedures. The training course also offers the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals from other companies and get answers to your biggest challenges.

Who Should Attend:

  • Patent administrators and patent formalities staff
  • Office managers in industrial patent departments
  • Patent administrators in private practice

Plus all those needing a good understanding of the formal requirements of the European patent system.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

  • Introduction to the European patent system
  • The European patent application
  • Practical exercise: Divisional application
  • Introduction to electronic filing
  • Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
  • Fees
  • Practical exercise: Fee payment

Day 2

  • Time limits - notification
  • Loss of rights - remedies
  • Practical exercise: Time limits
  • Substantive examination - examining division
  • Post-grant proceedings
  • Overview of PCT
  • Regional entry before the EPO as designated office

Speakers

Richard Gillespie

Richard is aEuropean and Irish Patent Attorney and owner of Inventorship, an intellectual property advice and services company, has over fifteen years' experience in diverse technical fields (such as medical devices, computers, electronics, and telecoms) from his work at top tier patent practices in Dublin and London. He organises CEIPI tutorials for preparing Irish trainees to become European Patent Attorneys. He also tutors on European and Irish law relating to inventive step.

Richard is a qualified European and Irish patent attorney and a qualified design representative before the European Union's Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). He holds a degree in computer and electronic engineering from Trinity College Dublin. While there he completed a research master's degree on the power consumption of CMOS binary multipliers, kayaked and played the guitar. During this time, he enjoyed teaching undergraduate laboratory courses in telecommunications.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w09j8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Patent Application
                            
                            
                                Patent Attorney
                            
                            
                                Patent Office
                            
                            
                                Patent Practice
                            
                            
                                Patent System
                            
                            
                                Patents
                            
                            
                                PCT
                            

                



        


    

        
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