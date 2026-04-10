Trends and Strategies Shaping the $7.2 Billion UV Adhesives Market Through 2035

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UV Adhesives Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global UV Adhesives Market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2035. Rapid industrial production and the need for precise, high-strength bonding in electronics and semiconductors have significantly boosted demand.

The rise of electric vehicles further drives adoption, as UV adhesives are preferred for battery components, wiring, and electronic modules due to safety and reliability requirements. In the medical sector, UV acrylate adhesives are increasingly used for surgical instruments and implants, valued for their biocompatibility and sterile curing process. Advances in formulations have enhanced curing speed, bonding depth, flexibility, and chemical resistance, making UV adhesives essential for complex modern manufacturing processes.



In 2025, the acrylic/methacrylate adhesives accounted for 28.5% share. This segment is expanding steadily due to its balanced combination of flexibility, durability, and rapid curing. Acrylic/methacrylate adhesives provide high adhesion across a variety of surfaces, including plastics, metals, and glass, making them highly versatile for electronics, automotive, and consumer applications. Their adaptability to multiple substrates and consistent performance under challenging conditions contribute to their dominance.



The UVA-curing adhesives, operating within the 320-400 nm wavelength range, represented the 68.1% share in 2025. Their broad applicability, rapid curing, and deep penetration make them particularly effective for electronics, medical devices, and industrial packaging. The combination of fast curing and strong bonding capability across diverse materials has driven widespread adoption in multiple industrial sectors.



North American UV Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026 to 2035. Increased emphasis on sustainable manufacturing, recycling wastewater, and industrial effluent management has expanded UV adhesive applications, aligning with circular economy principles. Growing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products in healthcare, personal care, and industrial sectors are motivating manufacturers to develop UV adhesives that meet stringent environmental standards, further supporting market expansion.



Key players in the UV Adhesives Market include Avery Dennison, 3M Company, Sika AG, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Permabond Engineering Adhesives, BASF SE, Epoxy Technology, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Cartell UK Ltd, and HB Fuller Company. Companies in the UV adhesives market strengthen their presence through continuous innovation, expanding product portfolios, and investing in R&D to improve curing speed, bond strength, and chemical resistance.

Strategic collaborations with electronics, automotive, and medical device manufacturers allow customized solutions that meet precise industry requirements. Firms emphasize sustainability by developing eco-friendly formulations compliant with environmental regulations. Global expansion strategies, including partnerships, acquisitions, and establishing regional production facilities, enhance accessibility and reduce delivery lead times.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/Country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Product

2.2.3 Curing technology

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 End use industry

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.4.1 Executive decision points

2.4.2 Critical success factors

2.5 Future Outlook and Strategic Recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rapid growth in electronics & semiconductor manufacturing

3.2.1.2 Electric vehicle (EV) production expansion

3.2.1.3 Medical device market expansion

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial investment costs

3.2.2.2 Technical limitations & application constraints

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Emerging applications in 3D printing & additive manufacturing

3.2.3.2 Smart & functional adhesive technologies

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.7.1 by region

3.7.2 by product

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.13 Carbon footprint consideration



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 by region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 LATAM

4.2.1.5 MEA

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Acrylic/methacrylate

5.3 Epoxy

5.4 Epoxy acrylate hybrid

5.5 Urethane acrylate

5.6 Silicone

5.7 Cyanoacrylate

5.8 Polyester

5.9 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Curing Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 UVA-curing adhesives (320-400 nm)

6.3 UVB-curing adhesives (280-320 nm)

6.4 UVC-curing adhesives (200-280 nm)

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Bonding & assembly

7.3 Sealing & gasketing

7.4 Coating & protective

7.5 Potting & encapsulation

7.6 Laminating

7.7 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Medical & healthcare

8.2.1 Disposable medical devices

8.2.2 Diagnostic devices

8.2.3 Surgical instruments & tools

8.2.4 Wearable medical devices

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Electronics & semiconductor

8.3.1 Display assembly

8.3.2 Semiconductor packaging

8.3.3 Camera module assembly

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Headlight & taillight assembly

8.4.2 Exterior sealing & gasketing

8.4.3 Interior trim & dashboard bonding

8.4.4 Others

8.5 Aerospace & defense

8.5.1 Composite structure bonding

8.5.2 Sensor & electronics potting

8.5.3 Interior panel bonding

8.5.4 Others

8.6 Packaging

8.6.1 Flexible packaging lamination

8.6.2 Rigid packaging

8.6.3 Pharmaceutical packaging

8.6.4 Others

8.7 Optical & photonics

8.8 Cosmetics & personal care

8.8.1 Gel nail polish & nail art

8.8.2 False eyelash adhesives

8.8.3 Others

8.9 Construction & building materials

8.10 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 UAE

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 3M Company

10.2 Avery Dennison

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 Cartell UK Ltd.

10.5 DELO Industrial Adhesives

10.6 Epoxy Technology, Inc.

10.7 HB Fuller Company

10.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.9 Panacol-Elosol Gmbh

10.10 Permabond Engineering Adhesives

10.11 Sika AG

10.12 The Dow Chemical Company

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