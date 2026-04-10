Zinc Oxide Market Analysis Report (2026 Edition) Featuring In-Depth Profiles of Key Players, Including EverZinc, Zochem, Grupa Boryszew, Lanxess, and JG Chemicals

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc Oxide Market By Process, Grade, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The zinc oxide market is anticipated to grow from USD 6.29 billion in 2026 to USD 8.17 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.3%. This expansion is fueled by increasing demand across various applications, including automotive rubber, ceramics, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Direct process anticipated to capture the second-largest segment during the forecast period

The direct (American) process is notable for its cost-effectiveness and suitability for bulk industrial processes, utilizing zinc-containing raw materials such as ores and secondary sources. While it offers ZnO with reduced purity, it's ideal for products like rubber and ceramics where high purity isn't crucial. Its capability to use recycled or lower-grade feedstock aligns well with cost optimization and sustainability trends, sustaining its relevance in the global ZnO market.

Treated zinc oxide expected to be the second-largest grade segment

Treated ZnO, offering enhanced functional characteristics at a lower cost than high-purity grades, finds extensive use in rubber, plastics, and finishes due to its dispersibility and agglomeration resistance. This balance of cost and performance drives demand in automotive and industrial sectors, maintaining its position as a key market segment.

Ceramics projected to be the second-largest application segment

Ceramics benefit significantly from ZnO, which improves both physical and aesthetic properties, aligning with the stable demand from construction and consumer goods markets. ZnO's role in ceramic glazes and enamels enhances product brightness, gloss, and thermal stability. The construction industry's demand for tiles and ceramics substantially boosts ZnO consumption, reaffirming ceramics as a crucial segment in the ZnO market.

Europe slated to be the second-largest market by value

Europe's robust industrial base, coupled with its automotive and high-value pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, underpins its substantial ZnO demand. The automotive sector's established presence ensures sustained ZnO use in tire production, while growing electrification trends are likely to increase material needs. Europe's construction sector, driven by renovation and sustainability projects, further supports ZnO consumption in paints and ceramics. The region's emphasis on quality and specialty applications, especially in high-purity ZnO areas like pharmaceuticals, secures its ongoing market prominence.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the zinc oxide market by process, grade, application, and region, detailing growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It includes a competitive analysis of market players with insights into their strategies, partnerships, and innovations. Key players such as EverZinc, Zochem LLC, Grupa Boryszew, Lanxess, JG Chemicals Limited, Akrochem Corporation, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., RUBAMIN, GRILLO-Werke AG, Zhiyi Zinc Industry Group, and Grupo PROMAX are included in the analysis.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growth in Automotive Production and Demand for Tires Increasing Demand from Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Restraints Raw Material Price Volatility Stringent Environmental Regulatory Frameworks

Opportunities Rapid Industrialization and Infrastructure Development Nanotechnology Adoption

Challenges Supply Chain Dependency on Zinc Mining and Refining Health Concerns Related to Zinc Oxide Fumes and Heavy Metal Exposure

Case Studies Rubamin - Zynk (Worker Safety Innovation) Grillo-Werke AG - Eco Zinc (Low-Carbon Zinc Solution) Rubamin - Zynk for Desulfurization Catalysts



Company Profiles

EverzInc. Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Analyst's View

Zochem LLC Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Analyst's View

Grupa Boryszew Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Analyst's View

Lanxess Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Analyst's View

Jg Chemicals Limited Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Analyst's View

Akrochem Corporation Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Analyst's View

Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd. Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Analyst's View

Rubamin Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Analyst's View

Grillo-Werke AG Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Analyst's View

Zhiyi Zinc Industry Group Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Recent Developments Analyst's View

Grupo Promax Business Overview Products/Solutions/Services Offered Analyst's View



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82p1bm

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