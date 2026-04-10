Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU Training Course: Key Information to Achieve a Successful Application (ONLINE EVENT: May 18th - May 20th, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU (May 18th - May 20th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Obtaining a marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicine can be a costly and time-consuming process and this practical two-day course will equip participants with the key information to achieve a successful application.

The programme will take delegates through all of the constituent parts of the application for marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union, including the maximum residue limits dossier.

Presentations will cover the regulatory framework; pharmaceutical, toxicological and pharmacological data; safety risk assessments; pre-clinical and clinical data; critical expert reports and regulatory submissions.

An important part of the programme will be devoted to working on case studies in the workshop sessions and there will be ample opportunity for discussion throughout the two days with the expert trainer and fellow professionals.

Who Should Attend: Personnel working in the following departments

Regulatory affairs

Research and development

Clinical trials

Marketing

The course will also be valuable to those seeking to review special problems encountered in the registration of veterinary medicines.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

EU regulatory framework

Part 2: Pharmaceutical data requirements

Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) and MA Part 3B residues data

Pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence

Day 2

Part 3A of the marketing authorisation (MA) application

Part 4A: Pre-clinical data

Part 4B: Clinical data

EU regulatory strategies and procedures

Workshop session 1

Writing the regulatory submission

Speakers

Dave Parry

David Parry is a chemist with over 14 years of experience in in veterinary medicinal product development and registration. In his current position as CMC team leader at knoell, David works with manufacturers in developing formulations and the commercial manufacturing process. Taking advantage of his previous roles in pharmaceutical research and development and process development, David brings a broad range of chemistry, manufacturing and regulatory knowledge to projects.

With extensive experience interacting with regulatory authorities in most major global animal health markets and working with contract manufacturing organisations, David is involved with all aspects of regulatory support from early stage development through to post approval product maintenance.

Andrew Hewitt

Dr Andrew Hewitt is a veterinarian with over 14 years of experience in Veterinary Medicinal Product development in a clinical and regulatory capacity. In his current position as Senior Advisor for Veterinary Product Development at knoell, Andrew manages all aspects of regulatory input in product development and registration, from early proof of concept right through to post authorisation work.

Taking advantage of previous his previous role as a clinical practitioner in the UK, and investigator and monitor on clinical trials, Andrew brings a broad range of clinical and regulatory knowledge to projects. With extensive experience interacting with regulatory authorities in most major global animal health markets, Andrew has a particular interest in strategic regulatory planning during product development.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmn8rh

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