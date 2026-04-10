The News Forum Announces Exclusive Broadcast of “In The Dark” Documentary, Sparking Debate on Global Climate Policy

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The News Forum today announced the exclusive nationwide broadcast debut of “In The Dark: Senegal As A Case Study In Energy Poverty,” a documentary that challenges prevailing narratives around global climate policy and its impact on developing nations.

The film will premiere Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at 8 PM ET.

Produced by Climate Discussion Nexus, the documentary examines conditions in Senegal, where filmmakers traveled in April 2025 to explore how international climate initiatives and foreign aid policies affect economic development, energy access, and self-sufficiency.

The film presents the argument that some Western-backed climate policies, while well-intentioned, may be contributing to energy poverty in lower-income countries by limiting access to affordable and reliable energy sources. It raises broader questions about the balance between environmental goals and economic development.

Before the broadcast, The News Forum will air a four-part weekly discussion series beginning April 11 at 7 PM ET. The series will feature the film’s director and narrator John Robson, alongside Senegal-born entrepreneur Magatte Wade, and policy experts Shannon Joseph, Heather Exner-Pirot, Brenda Shaffer, and Crystal Smith.

“The people of Africa have the right to develop the resources beneath their feet,” said Wade. “Access to reliable energy is essential to economic opportunity and long-term prosperity.”

“We are committed to presenting thought-provoking content and diverse perspectives,” said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. “This documentary highlights important questions about the real-world impacts of climate policy, both internationally and here in Canada.”

“Our goal is to encourage a broader conversation,” said Robson. “Even those concerned about climate change should consider whether current approaches are placing unintended burdens on developing nations.”

“In The Dark” will air exclusively on The News Forum. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings for channel availability or visit www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch for more information.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

About The Climate Discussion Nexus

The Climate Discussion Nexus was formed in 2018 as a forum for more open debate on all aspects of climate change, especially better use of scientific information in public discussion and policy formation.

.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

d.klammer@thenewsforum.ca

Additional Information:

Shorts

https://youtube.com/shorts/0xeos03zbjo

https://youtube.com/shorts/935qmWo4wHQ

https://youtube.com/shorts/LcL0d39lfbo