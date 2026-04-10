Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Training Course: Navigating US Bribery Laws for International Businesses (July 3, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA): Navigating US Bribery Laws for International Businesses (July 3, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anti-corruption compliance is business critical. In today's global economy, the risk of corruption and bribery is not confined to any one jurisdiction - and neither is the reach of enforcement.

With the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the UK Bribery Act setting the international benchmark for anti-bribery regulation, businesses operating across borders face complex legal, financial and reputational risks.

As global business operations become more interconnected, U.S. anti-corruption enforcement is reaching further than ever. What many companies underestimate is the extraterritorial reach of these laws. A UK or EU company doesn't need a physical presence in the US to fall under the scope of the FCPA - transactions in US dollars, partnerships with US-listed companies, or simply touching US markets through third parties can trigger exposure. The stakes are high: multi-million dollar fines, criminal liability for individuals, debarment from public contracts and irreversible reputational harm.

This trainingcourse provides critical insight into how the FCPA applies in practice, how to navigate the complex requirements, and how businesses can effectively mitigate the risks through third-party management, sound policies, due diligence and practical compliance strategies.

Key topics covered include:

The scope and structure of the FCPA

The cost of corruption

Anti-corruption frameworks

How and when UK/EU companies fall under US jurisdiction

Warning signs of potential violations

Best practices in due diligence and monitoring

Working with third parties and challenges in joint ventures

This intensive and practical training course is a must-attend for any organisation engaged in cross-border operations, particularly those working in regulated industries, emerging markets, or with government-linked contracts. It will equip you to recognise red flags, understand enforcement risk and implement preventive measures that protect your business and your people.

During this course our expert trainer uses a mix of theory, case studies and practical exercises to deliver essential training on the FCPA and global anti-corruption standards, giving professionals the knowledge they need to operate confidently and compliantly in high-risk and international environments.

Who Should Attend: This is an essential training course for all professionals seeking a practical understanding of the Act and implementation strategies, including:

In-house legal counsel

Directors, board members and senior executives

Compliance and legal professionals

Risk and governance officers

Finance and audit professionals

Procurement and supply chain managers

Business development managers

M&A and corporate development teams

Operations and project managers

International business managers

Export control and trade compliance officers

All professionals involved in government dealings or third party business relationships

Key Topics Covered:

FCPA overview

FCPA: Anti-bribery provisions

FCPA: Accounting provisions

Who is covered by the accounting provisions?

Corporate governance and compliance

Red flags and risk indicators

FCPA penalties, sanctions, and remedies

Miscellaneous and practical issues

Speakers

Manoj Nair

Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims. He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.

He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.

He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350 + corporate training's, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9dt40

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