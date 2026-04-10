2 Day Renewable Energy Law and Regulation Training Course: Legal Foundations for the Renewable Energy Era (July 2nd, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Energy Law and Regulation: Legal foundations for the renewable energy era (July 2nd - July 4th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Are you ready for the legal realities of the renewable energy revolution? This training course will help you build you expertise in energy law and give you a strategic head start in a rapidly changing sector.

The renewable energy sector represents one of the fastest-growing areas of legal practice, driven by urgent climate imperatives, technological innovation and massive global investment. This comprehensive training course provides legal professionals, policy makers, and industry practitioners with essential knowledge to navigate the complex legal framework shaping the renewable energy transition.

As governments worldwide commit to net-zero targets and energy independence, the renewable energy sector faces unprecedented legal challenges. From securing government subsidies to managing supply chain complexities, from infrastructure disputes to competition law compliance - the legal landscape is evolving rapidly and becoming increasingly complex.

This training course addresses the critical knowledge gap between traditional energy law and the emerging legal frameworks governing renewable energy development, financing and operation.

Key topics covered include:

Strategic global perspective: Understand how renewable energy law differs between developed and developing markets, and how these differences create opportunities and challenges for international projects.

Understand how renewable energy law differs between developed and developing markets, and how these differences create opportunities and challenges for international projects. Infrastructure and supply chain: Master the legal complexities of renewable energy infrastructure development, from land use conflicts to supply chain management. Learn how storage technologies are reshaping legal relationships and creating new regulatory challenges that affect project viability.

Master the legal complexities of renewable energy infrastructure development, from land use conflicts to supply chain management. Learn how storage technologies are reshaping legal relationships and creating new regulatory challenges that affect project viability. Critical legal risk management: Understand key legal areas that can make or break renewable energy projects - government subsidies, constraint payments, performance obligations, and price escalation mechanisms.

Understand key legal areas that can make or break renewable energy projects - government subsidies, constraint payments, performance obligations, and price escalation mechanisms. Financial and regulatory frameworks: Navigate the complex world of renewable energy incentives, from Feed-in Tariffs to auction mechanisms, and the disconnect between public policy objectives and private financing realities.

Navigate the complex world of renewable energy incentives, from Feed-in Tariffs to auction mechanisms, and the disconnect between public policy objectives and private financing realities. Competition and market dynamics: Gain insights into how competition law applies to renewable energy markets, including state aid regulations, market integration challenges, and the risks of vertical integration in an evolving energy landscape.

This intensive course combines expert instruction with practical case studies drawn from real-world renewable energy projects. Interactive sessions ensure you can immediately apply legal concepts to current market challenges, while comparative analysis helps you understand how different jurisdictions approach similar issues.

By the end of this training course, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of the legal framework governing renewable energy development, the skills to identify and manage key legal risks, and the knowledge to advise effectively on complex renewable energy transactions and policy initiatives.

Whether you're structuring deals, advising on regulatory compliance, or shaping policy, this course provides the legal foundation essential for success in the renewable energy sector.

Speakers

Chris Lennon

Christopher Lennon is the Director of Stone Falcon Corporate and Legal Consulting Ltd - a company that works internationally based in Scotland, UK. Chris has 30 years' experience within the oil and gas industry - initially working offshore on rigs in the UK and Norway before becoming involved with projects and supply chain issues.

He helped establish an anti-corrosion production facility in Aberdeen for casing tubulars - running the production facility initially before going on to create and manage the supply chain. He has set up distribution networks supporting the North Sea E&P industry within Aberdeen. He has managed (and continues to do so) a variety of 'special projects' internationally - normally strategic or change management focused. He has worked/consulted extensively within the field of supply chain management - is a contracts specialist and an international commercial arbitrator.

He was empanelled as both an Arbitrator and a Mediator at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC); has the Freedom of the City of London; is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Association of International Energy Negotiators. He holds an MBA and LLB from the University of Aberdeen, as well as the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators DipICArb. He has over 22 years teaching experience including a number of universities across a wide range of subjects.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cuq707

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