1 Day Signal Detection in Pharmacovigilance Introduction Course: Explore the History, Regulatory Requirements, and Practical Processes (ONLINE EVENT: July 1, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signal Detection: A Comprehensive Introduction (July 1, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive one-day course provides an in-depth introduction to signal detection in pharmacovigilance

Participants will explore the history, regulatory requirements, and practical processes involved in detecting, validating, and acting upon safety signals. Through expert-led discussions and real-world case studies, attendees will gain a foundational understanding of how signal detection supports patient safety and regulatory compliance.

Who Should Attend: Professionals working within these industries, who want a comprehensive introduction, will benefit from this engaging course:

Clinical

Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory

Key Topics Covered:

The history of signal detection

Regulatory requirements for signal detection

Regulatory expectations (post-marketing for signal detection)

Signal detection process

From signal to labelling

Speakers

Graeme Ladds

Graeme is Director of PharSafer and has over 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry, having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as Head of Drug Safety and Medical Information. Graham has a wealth of experience establishing pharmacovigilance within companies.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg2kwe

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