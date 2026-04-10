Hagar hf.: Information on the publication of Management‘s report for 2025/26 and Q4 results

Hagar hf. will publish the management‘s report for the 2025/26 financial year and the results for Q4, covering the period from 1 December to 28 February, after market close on Thursday, 16 April 2026. The audited annual financial statements for 2025/26 will be published on April 29 2026.

A presentation meeting for investors and market participants will be held at Nauthóll, Nauthólsvegur 106, Reykjavík, on Friday, 17 April 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

At the meeting, Finnur Oddsson, CEO, and Guðrún Eva Gunnarsdóttir, CFO, will present the company’s operations and financial performance and answer questions.

The meeting will also be live-streamed, and registration for the stream is available at www.hagar.is/skraning.

Presentation materials will be made available in Icelandic on Hagar’s website, www.hagar.is, at the start of the meeting. Presentation materials will be available in English no later than 20 April at https://www.hagar.is/en/.