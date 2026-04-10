1 Day New UK Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 Training Course: Steps Businesses Need to Take Now (ONLINE EVENT: July 7, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The New UK Data (Use and Access) Act (July 7, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This online training course covers the latest position in relation to the new UK Data (Use & Access) Act 2025 and what steps businesses need to take now in readiness for the UK changes in this area.

The new Data (Use and Access) Act amends the UK GDPR and the 2018 Data Protection Act on certain aspects of individual rights, clearer allowable reasons to process data, purpose limitation, reliance of legitimate interests for marketing, scientific research and automated decision-making - as well as much more!

It also introduces access to smart data, digitisation of the Births and Deaths Register and supports easier access to personal data in the NHS and in Police investigations.

The expert trainer will take you through the implications of the new Data (Use and Access) Act and how this applies to your business and what you need to do to ensure readiness and compliance.

This training course will cover in detail:

A review of the clauses in the Act and their implications

How the clauses amend the UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018 and other Statutes

A consideration of changes to the UK's 'adequacy' finding by the EU

A review of the latest position - what is in force and what is not- and an explanation of when other provisions are to be bought into force

Who Should Attend: This training course will be of special interest to

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Board members

Marketing professionals

R&D managers

Plus anyone who uses or possesses personal data

Key Topics Covered:





Day 1 A review and explanation of each clause in the Act and how they amend the UK GDPR, Data Protection Act 2018 and other statutes A consideration of changes to the UK's 'adequacy' finding by the EU A list of what is in force and what is not - and an explanation of when other provisions are to be brought into force





Speakers

Mark Weston

Mark Weston has run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024.He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.

Expertise: Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.

Clients: Just some of Mark's more well-known clients include Elstree Film Studios, RTL Group S.A., Sykes Cottages, Retailcorp Brands LLC, The Gulf Marketing Group, Moneynetint Limited and the BBC.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x00sc9

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