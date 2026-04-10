2 Day Managing and Evaluating Bids and Tenders Training Course: International Best Practices in Dealing with LOI, MOU and NDAs (ONLINE EVENT: May 21st, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing and Evaluating Bids and Tenders (May 21st - May 23rd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day training course will provide participants with a powerful insight on how to successfully prepare and evaluate tenders and how to submit proposals in response to a tender.

The course will also focus on the step-by-step process of bid and tender management, right from tender planning through to the award phase.

The expert trainer will take participants through the clauses which deal with contractual risks in a tender document and explain when a tender document becomes a contract. In turn, this will ensure participants understand their rights as a client and a contractor. This workshop-style trainingcourse is specifically designed to expose participant's to the whole gamut of tendering from both buyer and seller perspective.

Key topics to be covered include:

How to operate their tender process with the highest levels of accountability and governance

The buyer and seller perspective in tendering and submitting proposals

The legal rights of the parties at the tender stage

Commercial terms frequently used in a tender document and the contractual clauses that deal with transfer of risks

The practices and procedures governing tendering including issuing, receiving and evaluation

International best practices in dealing with LOI, MOU and NDAs

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory plus lively and interactive training methods, including exercises, case studies, practice sessions and group discussions. This training course is designed to help you understand tender management right from the planning stage th4ough to closure.

Who Should Attend: This training course has been specifically designed for:

Contract managers and administrators

Bid managers

Contract analysts and engineers

Commercial managers and engineers

Project and procurement managers

Business development managers

It will also be of benefit for everyone involved in the preparation, evaluation and management of commercial invitations to tender, requests for bids and proposals, and contracts for the purchase of services, materials or equipment.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Understanding contract law principles with regards to tender contracts

Tender basics

Tender process management

Understanding the legal position of documents

Understanding the bid from the sellers perspective

Contracting pricing arrangements

Day 2

Contracting methods

Commercial terms/clauses in a tender

International best practices in dealing with LOI, MOU and NDA

Getting to grips with terms

Understanding contractual risk clauses - how to minimise and transfer the risk

Post-tender contract administration: what happens next?

Speakers

Manoj Nair

Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims.

He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.

He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.

He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350 + corporate training's, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yld68g

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