Poposoap Launches a Range of Wire-Free Solar Fountains in the UK

LONDON, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poposoap, a global leading brand of solar water fountain, has launched in the UK this March 2026 — bringing award-recognized solar fountains to British gardens. The brand's products received design recognition in 2025 from the MUSE Design Awards, American Good Design Awards, French Design Awards, and London Design Awards. The brand's 40W Filtration Fountain has also been nominated for the 2026 German Innovation Award. (view 2025 design awards).

These honors reflect Poposoap's commitment to merging eco-friendly engineering with thoughtful design — a mission now reaching British gardens. Poposoap products were launched in the UK this March 2026.

Designed for British Gardens Poposoap's wire-free, wildlife-friendly designs suit UK outdoor spaces:

No outdoor wiring: Safe, flexible placement in rain or shine

Chemical-free water circulation: Supports birds, bees, and pond life

Weather-resistant construction: Engineered for damp, variable climates

Quick, tool-free setup: Get your feature running in minutes

Sustainability Built In

Poposoap's approach goes beyond awards:

Recycled Materials : Products contain at least 50% recycled material, reducing reliance on virgin plastics.

: Products contain at least 50% recycled material, reducing reliance on virgin plastics. Worker Well-being : Manufacturing facilities protect worker rights and health.

: Manufacturing facilities protect worker rights and health. Plastic-Free Packaging (2025) : Transitioning to 100% recyclable paper packaging.

: Transitioning to 100% recyclable paper packaging. Carbon Emission Reduction: Obtained Amazon’s ‘Climate Pledge Friendly’ (CPF) recognition.

(view sustainability)

"British gardeners value both beauty and responsibility," says Ruby Ling, Founder of Poposoap. "We're proud to bring our award-recognized, eco-conscious designs to the UK — where thoughtful outdoor living meets real-world impact."

Shop the Collection

Explore Poposoap's Amazon best selling solar fountains at Amazon UK.

About Poposoap

Poposoap makes solar-powered water features, pond filters, and garden lighting for people who love their outdoor spaces. We focus on sustainable materials, easy setup, and designs that blend into your landscape — helping UK gardeners create wildlife-friendly, vibrant outdoor spaces.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Lillian

Email: Lilliancollaboration@poposoapsolar.com

Website: poposoapsolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c54f920a-10fa-497e-ab81-854bba9bab44