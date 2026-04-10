1 Day Navigating Insurance Clauses in Commercial Contracts Course: How Organisations Can Effectively Mitigate Risks by Selecting the Appropriate Insurance Policies (ONLINE EVENT: June 29, 2026)

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Insurance Clauses in Commercial Contracts (June 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This highly practical workshop-style training course is designed for professionals eager to deepen their understanding of commercial contracts, with a special focus on insurance clauses and policies. Learn how organisations can effectively mitigate risks by selecting the appropriate insurance policies.

Insurance policies are separate contracts but are closely related to commercial contracts in terms of risk management and compliance requirements. Understanding both types of contracts and how they relate to each other is crucial for managing business risks.

It is common practice to reference insurance policies within commercial contracts. A commercial contract may require one party to obtain and maintain specific types of insurance, for example, liability insurance, PI insurance, business continuity insurance, transit insurance, to name a few. Commercial contracts may outline the types of insurance required, minimum coverage required and the need to provide proof of insurance.

Many managers seldom get the chance to thoroughly read insurance policies, and advising management without a solid grasp of these policies can be catastrophic for an organisation. This training course will equip you with the knowledge to navigate and understand the intricacies of insurance within commercial contracts, ensuring you can provide informed and strategic advice.

Enhance your skills and become a more effective manager by understanding the risks to your business. Join the expert trainer to take your knowledge and expertise in commercial contracts to the next level.

Who Should Attend: This training course has been specifically designed for

Commercial and contracts managers

Purchasing and procurement managers

Buyers and supply chain professionals

Bid and tender personnel

Project management professionals

Professionals from risk, finance, management and legal functions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmrcos

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