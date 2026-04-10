1 Day Navigating Insurance Clauses in Commercial Contracts Course: How Organisations Can Effectively Mitigate Risks by Selecting the Appropriate Insurance Policies (ONLINE EVENT: June 29, 2026)

This course presents a significant market opportunity for professionals aiming to master risk mitigation through insurance policies within commercial contracts. By deepening their understanding, managers can enhance strategic decision-making and compliance, unlocking organizational benefits and competitive advantages.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating Insurance Clauses in Commercial Contracts (June 29, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly practical workshop-style training course is designed for professionals eager to deepen their understanding of commercial contracts, with a special focus on insurance clauses and policies. Learn how organisations can effectively mitigate risks by selecting the appropriate insurance policies.

Insurance policies are separate contracts but are closely related to commercial contracts in terms of risk management and compliance requirements. Understanding both types of contracts and how they relate to each other is crucial for managing business risks.

It is common practice to reference insurance policies within commercial contracts. A commercial contract may require one party to obtain and maintain specific types of insurance, for example, liability insurance, PI insurance, business continuity insurance, transit insurance, to name a few. Commercial contracts may outline the types of insurance required, minimum coverage required and the need to provide proof of insurance.

Many managers seldom get the chance to thoroughly read insurance policies, and advising management without a solid grasp of these policies can be catastrophic for an organisation. This training course will equip you with the knowledge to navigate and understand the intricacies of insurance within commercial contracts, ensuring you can provide informed and strategic advice.

Enhance your skills and become a more effective manager by understanding the risks to your business. Join the expert trainer to take your knowledge and expertise in commercial contracts to the next level.

Who Should Attend: This training course has been specifically designed for

  • Commercial and contracts managers
  • Purchasing and procurement managers
  • Buyers and supply chain professionals
  • Bid and tender personnel
  • Project management professionals
  • Professionals from risk, finance, management and legal functions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmrcos

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Claims Management
                            
                            
                                Insurance
                            
                            
                                Insurance Policy
                            
                            
                                Liability Insurance
                            
                            
                                Subrogation
                            

                



        


    

        
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