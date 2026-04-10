Waterproofing Admixture Market Size to Surpass USD 14.24 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waterproofing Admixture Market size was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period of 2026-2035.

Stricter building codes requiring water-resistant concrete in basement and below-grade construction, increased global construction activity in both residential and infrastructure segments, and rapid urbanization in flood-prone Asian cities requiring higher-specification foundations are all factors contributing to the growth of the waterproofing admixture market.





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The U.S. Waterproofing Admixture Market was estimated at USD 1.25 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to touch to USD 2.51 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2026 to 2035.

High infrastructure investment, expanding construction activity, rising building durability standards, and rising need for waterproof concrete are the main factors behind the growth of the U.S. waterproofing admixture market.

Rising Construction Demand and Infrastructure Investments to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Admixtures that offer water-proofing benefits are in great demand due to the global increase in construction activity in the residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors. The adoption rate has increased as a result of urbanization, the development of smart cities, and government-built long-lasting infrastructure. The use of such admixtures is also being fueled by stricter requirements regarding the longevity and moisture resistance of structures. Growing awareness of lower costs and longer construction lifespans is driving industry expansion.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Integral Waterproofing Admixtures dominated with 44.23% in 2025 due to the property of uniformly providing waterproofing to the entire concrete structure. Crystalline Waterproofing Admixtures are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.74% from 2026 to 2035 due to their self-healing capability, as well as reacting with water to prevent moisture from entering concrete pores and microcracks.

By Application

Residential Construction dominated with 42.15% in 2025 due to increasing urbanization and housing requirements across the globe, especially in developing countries. Transportation Infrastructure is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.56% from 2026 to 2035 due to their ability to increase the life span of structures and protect them from water damage.

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (to Contractors/Builders) dominated with 61.88% in 2025 as big projects call for bulk orders and special technical assistance. Online Retail / E-commerce is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.90% from 2026 to 2035 in an attempt to extend the reach of their sales channels globally.

By End-User

Construction Companies dominated with 46.62% in 2025 as they engage in the construction of infrastructure and buildings that require waterproofing solutions. Real Estate Developers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.29% from 2026 to 2035 to enhance the construction processes.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for 23.16% of the global waterproofing admixture market, valued at USD 1.59 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.44% through 2035. The funding for bridge and tunnel rehabilitation provided by the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, along with new residential construction in frost-affected markets where below-grade waterproofing is required by code, anchors regional demand in a way that makes it less susceptible to fluctuations in the housing cycle than most categories of building materials.

With a 40.53% share at USD 2.79 billion in 2025, Asia Pacific dominated the global waterproofing admixture market. Through 2035, it is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 7.00%. China, India, and Southeast Asia produce far more concrete annually than any other region, and as cities construct metro rail systems and underground commercial development, below-grade structures in high groundwater environments become more prevalent, contributing to the region's dominance.

Key Players:

BASF SE

Sika AG

MAPEI S.p.A

Fosroc International Ltd.

Penetron International Ltd.

Xypex Chemical Corporation

Kryton International Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Hycrete

Schomburg

Markham Global

IPA Systems

Cemix

Cementaid International

Moxie

Tecnochem

BAUMERK

Supershield

Velosit

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Sika completed the acquisition of a Malaysian concrete admixture manufacturer to expand its Asia Pacific production network, reducing logistics cost for Southeast Asian markets and enabling competitive pricing against local producers in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand where Sika had previously relied on product imported from its Singapore and Indian manufacturing facilities.

In 2024, BASF Master Builders Solutions launched its MasterLife SF 100 silica fume-enhanced waterproofing admixture, specifically targeting bridge deck and marine structure applications where chloride penetration resistance is the primary durability concern alongside water tightness, with the product achieving ASTM C1202 rapid chloride permeability test results below 500 coulombs the threshold that major infrastructure clients in North America and the Gulf specify as a mandatory performance requirement.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Waterproofing Performance & Durability Metrics – helps you evaluate water penetration resistance, crack-sealing efficiency, and long-term durability across different admixture types.

– helps you evaluate water penetration resistance, crack-sealing efficiency, and long-term durability across different admixture types. Structural Protection & Lifecycle Improvement Insights – helps you understand reduction in leakage, seepage issues, and enhancement in structural lifespan under varying environmental conditions.

– helps you understand reduction in leakage, seepage issues, and enhancement in structural lifespan under varying environmental conditions. Application Effectiveness Across End-Use Segments – helps you assess waterproofing performance across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

– helps you assess waterproofing performance across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Maintenance Cost & Project Efficiency Analysis – helps you analyze reduction in repair frequency, cost savings, and improvements in construction timelines and quality.

– helps you analyze reduction in repair frequency, cost savings, and improvements in construction timelines and quality. Distribution Network & Market Accessibility Indicators – helps you evaluate sales channel performance, supply chain efficiency, and growth in digital and retail distribution.

– helps you evaluate sales channel performance, supply chain efficiency, and growth in digital and retail distribution. End-User Adoption & Infrastructure Demand Trends – helps you uncover demand patterns across developers, contractors, public sector projects, and DIY segments driven by rising construction activity.

Read Other Related Reports:

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Concrete Admixtures Market

Waterproofing Membrane Market

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