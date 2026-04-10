2026 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy set to open on Apr. 17 in SE China's Zhangzhou

ZHANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themed "Building a World-renowned Tourist Destination and Fostering Cultural and Tourism as a Pillar Industry," the 2026 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy will be held from April 17 to 18 in Zhangzhou, SE China's Fujian. The event aims to drive the comprehensive upgrading of Fujian's cultural and tourism industry, fulfilling the objective of "hosting an event to vitalise the city and bolster the regional economy".

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As the host city, Zhangzhou lies in southern Fujian Province. Home to the Nanjing Tulou -- a UNESCO World Heritage site -- it boasts breathtaking landscapes where mountains meet the sea, drawing a steady stream of domestic and international tourists. Seizing the conference as an opportunity, Zhangzhou will center its efforts on five major cultural and tourism themes: Maritime Culture, Ecological Civilization, Tulou Heritage, Ancient City Charm, and Minnan Architecture. Through initiatives like launching posters featuring Hokkien (Minnan dialect) translation, organizing inspection tours to Fujian for travel agencies from key source markets, and staging Minnan cultural comedy performances, the city will present Minnan culture's unique charm to global audiences, enriching Fujian's vision of becoming a world-renowned tourist destination with cultural depth.

According to available data, Fujian's cultural tourism market performed robustly in 2025, welcoming 5.5525 million inbound tourist visits -- a 51.2% increase year-on-year. The province has designated 2026 as the Year of Cultural and Tourism Consumption, under the theme "Refreshing Fujian · Minnan Lifestyle". Against this backdrop, the conference will release approximately 100 featured cultural and tourism scenarios under the "Minnan Lifestyle" initiative and launch an electronic guide map. Covering diverse sectors including ecology, culture, and technology, these initiatives aim to drive a shift towards an all-day, diversified consumption model.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2026 Fujian Provincial Conference on the Development of Cultural and Tourism Economy