Opus Genetics Announces Data Presentations at the 2026 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRD) (“Opus Genetics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that three abstracts will be presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., April 10-13, 2026.

The presentations will include data across key areas of ophthalmology, including full results from VEGA-3, a Phase 3 study evaluating phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% for presbyopia, and a post-hoc analysis of MIRA-2, a Phase 3 study evaluating the optical impact of RYZUMVI® for reversing pharmacologically-induced mydriasis, and an encore presentation of results from LYNX-2, a Phase 3 study evaluating phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% for visual disturbances in low light conditions in post-refractive surgery patients.

Full List of Presentations at ASCRS Annual Meeting 2026

Opus’ partner Viatris has provided an independent grant for an educational symposium hosted by PRIME®, a nationally recognized continuing medical education platform. The symposium, entitled “Presbyopia Re-Envisioned: A New Era of Pharmacological Vision Correction”, is designed to complement its scientific program, further foster peer-to-peer exchange, and support clinicians in the evolving management of presbyopia. The event will take place on Saturday, April 11 from 6–7:30 p.m. ET at The Westin DC Downtown, River Birch Ballroom.



More information on the data presentations and symposium can be found on the ASCRS website here.

Opus Genetics and Viatris (through its affiliate) are parties to a global licensing agreement which provides for the development of phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% and grants exclusive rights to Viatris to commercialize phentolamine ophthalmic solution 0.75% in the U.S.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near focusing ability due to aging, that typically becomes noticeable in the early to mid-40s. It is a nearly universal condition that, when uncorrected, contributes significantly to vision-related disability. Presbyopia leads to symptoms like eye strain and blurred near vision, impacting daily tasks and productivity. It affects nearly 128 million people in the United States—about 90% of adults over 45. By age 50, most Americans require some form of near-vision correction, such as reading glasses or multifocal lenses. Globally, an estimated 1.8 billion people were presbyopic in 2015, and this number is projected to rise to 2.1 billion by 2030.

About Mesopic Vision

Mesopic vision is defined as vision in dim light (interface of bright light and night vision) conditions that leverages both rod and cone photoreceptors. Decreased low contrast visual acuity under mesopic conditions occurs when the pupil dilates in low-light conditions allowing peripheral unfocused rays of light to enter the eye. The total diagnosed prevalence of Night Vision Disturbance (NVD) across the 7 Major Markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan) was estimated to be nearly 55 million in 2023, with the U.S. representing approximately 45% of cases. The condition is particularly common in patients with increased ocular aberrations and ocular scatter from keratorefractive surgery (including Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK), Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK), Small-Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE), and Radial Keratotomy (RK)). It is estimated that approximately 800,000 refractive surgeries are performed in the U.S. each year, with 25% of patients suffering from visual aberrations (e.g., glare, halos, starburst) at 1-month. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to restore vision and prevent blindness in patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The Company is developing durable, one-time treatments designed to address the underlying genetic causes of severe retinal disorders. The Company’s pipeline includes seven AAV-based programs, led by OPGx-LCA5 for LCA5-related mutations and OPGx-BEST1 for BEST1-related retinal degeneration, with additional candidates targeting RHO, CNGB1, RDH12, NMNAT1, and MERTK. Opus Genetics is also advancing a small-molecule therapy, Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, beyond its approved use for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, with a supplemental new drug application under review for presbyopia and an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial for mesopic, low contrast conditions after keratorefractive surgery (dim light disturbances). The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit www.opusgtx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the clinical development, clinical results, preclinical data, future plans, and expectations regarding us, our business prospects, and our results of operations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties posed by many factors and events that could cause our actual business, prospects and results of operations to differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “aim,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “will,” “would” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. We undertake no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise.

Contacts:



Investors

Jenny Kobin

Remy Bernarda

IR Advisory Solutions

ir@opusgtx.com

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Source: Opus Genetics