Garrett Motion to Hold First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday April 30, 2026

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in differentiated turbocharging and electrification technologies, today announced that it will publish its first‑quarter financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2026, prior to the opening of the market trading in the United States.

Garrett will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 am EST / 2:30 pm CET. To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (U.S.) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 3761849.

The conference call will also be webcast and will include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Garrett Motion website at https://investors.garrettmotion.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-855-669-9658 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 7390409. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its well-recognized expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is committed to advancing turbo applications while leveraging its unique technology solutions, such as fuel c ell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for automotive and industrial applications. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 8,700 employees in more than 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA Cyril Grandjean Fabrice Spenninck +1 734 392 55 04 investorrelations@garrettmotion.com MediaRelations@garrettmotion.com



