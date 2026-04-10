NexLiving Communities Reports Record Q4 2025 Results and Announces Promotion of Ahmed Shethwala to Chief Financial Officer

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. (“NexLiving” or the “Company”) announced operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Stavro Stathonikos, President & CEO commented: “Q4 capped a record year for NexLiving, with 53% growth in cash flow per share driven by the internalization of our operations and integration of acquisitions. With that work largely complete, we enter 2026 with an efficient, technology-enabled platform and a stronger base of free cash flow. Our focus this year is on unlocking value across the existing portfolio and deploying capital into accretive acquisitions to continue to compound value for our shareholders.”

Summary of Results:

Net operating income (“NOI”) increased by +7% to $5.3 million for the three-month period and +45% for the year ended December 31, 2025.





Same property NOI increased +4.1%, driven by a +3.5% increase in revenue, partially offset by a +2.6% rise in expenses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025.





Funds from operations (“FFO”) increased +53% to $2.0 million and fully diluted FFO per share increased +53% to $0.06 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025.

Q4 2025 Operating and Financial Highlights:



As at 31-Dec-25 31-Dec-24 Change Number of suites 2,073 1,998 75 Occupancy 96.8 % 96.4 % 40 bps Net Debt to GBV* 68.7 % 67.7 % 100 bps Weighted average term to debt maturity (years) 3.5 4.2 (0.7) yrs Weighted average contractual interest rate 3.11 % 3.17 % (6) bps Net asset value 139,136,844 136,225,487 2.1 % Net asset value per share $ 4.23 $ 4.12 2.7 % For the three months ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change NOI 5,270,847 4,906,359 7.4 % NOI margin 60.4 % 57.9 % 250 bps FFO* 2,019,268 1,317,642 53.2 % FFO per share - diluted* 0.06 0.04 53.4 % FFO payout ratio* 16 % 25 % (900) bps Same property revenue* 4,537,131 4,385,704 3.5 % Same property operating expenses* (1,866,039 ) (1,819,509 ) (2.6 )% Same property NOI* 2,671,092 2,566,195 4.1 % Same property NOI margin* 58.9 % 58.5 % 40 bps For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Change NOI 20,683,096 14,264,653 45.0 % NOI margin 59.9 % 59.4 % 50 bps FFO* 7,536,952 3,922,019 92.2 % FFO per share - diluted* 0.23 0.18 29.0 % FFO payout ratio* 18 % 23 % (500) bps Same property revenue* 18,028,241 17,443,582 3.4 % Same property operating expenses* (7,225,688 ) (7,002,178 ) (3.2 )% Same property NOI* 10,802,553 10,441,404 3.5 % Same property NOI margin* 59.9 % 59.9 % -

*Refer to section “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”

CFO Appointment and Succession:

The Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Ahmed Shethwala to Chief Financial Officer, effective April 9, 2026. Mr. Shethwala succeeds Glenn Holmes, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018 and will be retiring from the role. Mr. Holmes has been with the Company since inception, and the Company is grateful for his longstanding contributions. He will continue to serve as Corporate Secretary to support a seamless leadership transition.

Mr. Shethwala joined the Company in 2022 and has served as Vice President, Finance since 2024. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation and brings significant experience in capital markets and financial reporting, including prior roles in equity research at National Bank Financial and as a Senior Manager in the Assurance practice at KPMG LLP.

Occupancy:

At the end of the quarter, the Company’s wholly-owned portfolio had an occupancy rate of 96.8%, reflecting a 120 basis point increase from Q3, as occupancy gains were made across the Company’s portfolio. Occupancy continued to remain strong into 2026 and was at 97.9% on April 9, 2026.

Fair Value of Investment Properties:

The Company’s overall weighted average capitalization rate as at quarter end, was 5.04%, an increase of 22 basis points from December 31, 2024. The higher capitalization rates reflect uncertainty around key macroeconomic factors, including interest rates, inflation expectations, and broader capital markets in Canada. The fair value adjustment for both the quarter and the year, reflects expected NOI growth during the forecast period offset by expansion in the capitalization rates used to value the Company’s portfolio.

Property Sale:

Subsequent to year end, the Company completed the sale of a non-core 15-unit property in Gatineau, Quebec for $2.9 million. The transaction implies a 3.16% capitalization rate based on the trailing twelve-month net operating income, representing a significant premium to the Company’s portfolio weighted average capitalization rate of 5.04% and highlights the embedded value within the portfolio. The property was unencumbered at the time of sale.

As part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, the Company continues to evaluate additional non-core assets for potential disposition.

NCIB Activity:

For the period January 1 to March 31, 2026, the Company purchased and cancelled a total of 94,300 shares pursuant to its NCIB for a total cost of $212,862, representing a weighted average share price of $2.26.

DSU Awards:

On April 9, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the issuance of 143,000 DSUs to officers and employees of the Company. The DSUs vest over three years in accordance with the provisions of the Company’s omnibus equity compensation plan.

About the Company

NexLiving Communities Inc. (TSXV: NXLV) is a Canadian multi-family real estate company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing a portfolio of recently built and refurbished, highly leased residential properties in secondary markets across Canada.

NexLiving is developing a new standard in Canadian multi-family real estate, with a focus on long-term tenants who value proximity to healthcare, nature trails, parks, public transportation, and convenient services, and who hold modern, condo-style expectations of their homes and communities. The Company's portfolio consists of Class A, low- and mid-rise buildings featuring modern and high-end finishes, elevators, heated underground parking, and a range of amenities designed to support a hassle-free, maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The Company currently owns 2,058 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba and has 108 units under construction in Ottawa.

NexLiving is executing a disciplined and accretive growth strategy acquiring high-quality assets with strong day-one cash flow, optimizing operations, and recycling capital into higher-yielding opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate both acquisition targets and non-core asset dispositions as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, with a scalable growth pipeline extending well beyond 2026.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “projects”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “continues”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, management’s expectations of additional rental increases to come into effect by year end and the further enhancement of the Company’s financial results. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, which can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, under NexLiving’s profile, as well as under Risk Factors section of the MD&A released on April 9, 2026. Although forward-looking statements contained in this new release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this new release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares and releases unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and audited consolidated annual financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. In this and other earnings releases, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, NexLiving discloses financial measures not recognized under IFRS which do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS. These include FFO, FFO (cents per share) – diluted, FFO payout ratio, Debt to GBV and same-property metrics (collectively, the “Non-IFRS Measures”). These Non-IFRS Measures are further defined and discussed in the MD&A dated April 9, 2026, which should be read in conjunction with this news release. Since these measures are not recognized under IFRS, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other issuers. The Company presents the Non-IFRS measures because management believes these Non-IFRS measures are relevant measures of the ability of NexLiving to earn revenue and to evaluate its performance and cash flows. A reconciliation of these Non-IFRS measures is included in the MD&A dated April 9, 2026. The Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.