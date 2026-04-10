Elcora Receives Final TSXV Clearance of Subscriber PIF and Confirms New Reporting Insider Status

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HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V: ERA | Frankfurt: ELM0 | OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 12, 2026 announcing the closing of the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), it has now received final clearance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) in respect of the Personal Information Form submitted by Skyline Resources Trading FZE (the “Subscriber”).

The Company has also received final acceptance from the Exchange for the issuance to the Subscriber of 6,242,005 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit. The Units were issued in connection with the third and final tranche of the Offering previously announced on February 12, 2026. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

As previously disclosed, the issuance of the Units to the Subscriber was subject to final Exchange acceptance and clearance of the Subscriber’s Personal Information Form, and the Units were not to be released to the Subscriber until such clearance had been obtained. Final Exchange clearance and acceptance have now been received, and the Units have now been issued to the Subscriber.

As a result of the issuance of the Units, the Subscriber now meets the definition of a reporting insider of the Company under National Instrument 55-104 – Insider Reporting Requirements and Exemptions.

All securities issued pursuant to the third tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, expiring on August 10, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Early Warning Disclosure

Further to the Company’s news release dated February 12, 2026, and in connection with the issuance of the Units to the Subscriber, the Subscriber has acquired 6,242,005 Units under the Offering. Prior to the Offering, the Subscriber held no common shares or warrants of the Company, representing 0% of the then-issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Following issuance of the Units, the Subscriber beneficially owns and controls 6,242,005 common shares and 6,242,005 Warrants, representing approximately 14.85% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 18.63% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants.

The Subscriber acquired the Units for investment purposes. The Subscriber may, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control, direction, or economic exposure to securities of the Company from time to time through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise. A copy of the early warning report filed by the Subscriber may be obtained by contacting the Company at 604-687-2038.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exercise of the Warrants and the Subscriber’s intentions with respect to its investment in the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s public disclosure available under its profile on SEDAR+, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.