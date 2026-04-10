Immunohistochemistry Market Led by Diagnostics Segment with 60%+ Share; Market Projected to Reach USD 4.42 billion by 2031, Mordor Intelligence Reports

Hyderabad, India, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 2.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.18 billion in 2026 to USD 4.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for accurate and early disease diagnosis, particularly in oncology. The expansion of personalized medicine and targeted therapies is significantly contributing to the adoption of immunohistochemistry techniques, as they play a crucial role in identifying specific biomarkers and guiding treatment decisions. Healthcare systems worldwide are focusing on improving diagnostic capabilities, thereby reinforcing the demand for advanced immunohistochemistry solutions.

The growing burden of cancer and other chronic diseases is accelerating the use of immunohistochemistry in clinical diagnostics and research applications. Rising awareness about early detection and the importance of precise diagnosis is further strengthening market growth. Additionally, the integration of automation and digital pathology technologies is enhancing laboratory efficiency, improving workflow, and reducing turnaround times. Technological advancements continue to shape the immunohistochemistry market, with the development of highly specific antibodies, advanced staining systems, and multiplex assays enabling more reliable and comprehensive analysis. Increasing investments in research and development, along with collaborations between diagnostic companies and research institutions, are supporting innovation and expanding application areas.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, “Our assessment reflects consistent demand patterns across diagnostics and research use, supported by verifiable industry data and cross-validated sources. The study’s structured methodology and transparent assumptions provide decision-makers with a dependable, comparable view relative to other available analyses.”

Immunohistochemistry Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing cancer incidence, and growing adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

North America represents a significant share of the immunohistochemistry market, driven by strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and ongoing investments in cancer research.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing focus on early diagnosis, favorable healthcare policies, and growing utilization of biomarker-based testing.

Immunohistochemistry Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Companion Diagnostics

The increasing use of targeted therapies is driving demand for immunohistochemistry to identify disease-specific biomarkers and support treatment decisions.

Advancements in Automation and Digital Pathology

The integration of automated systems and digital pathology is enhancing diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and scalability in laboratory settings.

Immunohistochemistry Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies



Secondary Antibodies



Equipment

Automated Slide Stainers



Tissue Microarrayers Slide Scanners Others



Kits and Reagents

Software

By Application

Diagnostics

Cancer



Infectious Diseases



Auto-immune Diseases



Others



Drug Discovery and Testing

By End-User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others



By Detection Method



Direct

Indirect

By Geography



North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe

Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

GCC



South Africa





Rest of Middle East and Africa



South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/immunohistochemistry-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Immunohistochemistry Market Competitive Outlook

The immunohistochemistry market features global diagnostics and biotechnology companies focusing on innovation, automation, and expansion of product portfolios. Market players are investing in advanced antibody development, digital pathology integration, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market presence and meet the growing demand for diagnostic solutions.

Major Companies in Immunohistochemistry include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam plc

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Vector Laboratories, Inc.

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