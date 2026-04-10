Airport Security Solutions Global Markets, 2025-2026 & 2030 with IDEMIA, SITA, Thales, NEC, Honeywell, Amadeus, HID Global, Teledyne FLIR, Smiths Detection, Genetec, and Milestone Dominating

Dublin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Security Solutions, Global, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport security market is experiencing rapid growth, as passenger traffic has surpassed pre-pandemic levels (9.4 billion in 2024, a 2.5% increase from 2019). The rebound ininternational travel, new airport construction, and Smart Airport initiativesis driving demand foradvanced, AI-enabled, and biometric security solutions. Rising airfares, aircraft shortages, and geopolitical risks further emphasize the need for robust and efficient airport security systems.



The air travel industry is experiencing a strong rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic. With passenger traffic volumes now exceeding pre-pandemic levels, air traffic resurgence has been fueled by several factors, such as the lifting of international travel restrictions, the reopening of national borders, and a surge in demand from travelers eager to resume postponed trips.



As passenger numbers rise and airports undergo expansion or new construction, the demand for advanced and efficient security solutions is growing rapidly. To ensure safety and smooth operations, airports must quickly and accurately screen passengers and their luggage without compromising on security. This has led to the adoption of biometric systems and artificial intelligence, which are playing an increasingly vital role in enhancing airport security processes.



This report offers a concise overview of the significance of airport security, outlining the potential threats and vulnerabilities faced by airports, travelers, and aviation infrastructure. It also emphasizes the international regulatory frameworks that govern airport security across seven regions of the world.



The study explores regional variations in threat perception and security needs, providing quantitative and qualitative insights into developments in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region, with market projections covering the period from 2025 to 2030.



To ensure a comprehensive technical analysis, this research study categorizes security technologies into six segments: identity management, screening and detection, surveillance systems, cybersecurity, command and control platforms, and threat intelligence. Each segment is examined through numerical data and qualitative assessment.

Competitive Landscape of the Airport Security Market



The airport security market is highly fragmented, with 100+ competitors globally. The competition is defined by cost, performance, technology reliability, cybersecurity, customer relationships, and integration capabilities, as airports continue to prioritize advanced security infrastructure.



Leading Players



The market is dominated by established players such as IDEMIA, SITA, Thales, NEC, Honeywell, Amadeus, HID Global, Teledyne FLIR, Smiths Detection, Genetec, and Milestone, collectively accounting for a significant share of global airport security revenues. These companies benefit from strong global presence, advanced technology portfolios, and deep integration with airport operations.



Other Notable Competitors



Emerging and mid-tier vendors, including Secunet, Leidos, Identiv, Motorola, Bosch Security, and Axis Communications, are strengthening their market share through specialized solutions and strategic partnerships.



Distribution Structure



The distribution ecosystem comprises OEMs, distributors, and system integrators, ensuring customized deployment across airports of varying scales and regional requirements.



Mergers & Acquisitions



The market is experiencing consolidation, with key acquisitions shaping competitive strategies. In March 2024, Milestone acquired Briefcam to expand its video analytics portfolio, while in April 2024, Amadeus acquired Vision-Box to strengthen its biometric and passenger identity management solutions.



Competitive Outlook



With rising demand for biometrics, AI-driven surveillance, and integrated cybersecurity, the airport security market is expected to witness further consolidation and innovation-led partnerships. Market leaders are projected to maintain dominance through scalable, integrated, and end-to-end security solutions, while niche players focus on specialized technologies to capture targeted opportunities.

Airport Security Market Dynamics



The airport security market is undergoing a significant transformation as aviation stakeholders adapt to post-pandemic realities, digitalization, and rising passenger volumes. Both supply- and demand-side factors are shaping the pace of adoption and investment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Passenger Rebound:Recovery post-COVID accelerating airport expansions and digital security adoption.

Biometrics & AI:Growing use offacial recognition, iris scanning, and smart security lanesto improve speed and accuracy.

Cybersecurity & Threat Intelligence:Airports shifting todigital-first operations, making cybersecurity a top priority.

Smart Airport Investments:Integration ofIoT, automation, and predictive analyticsfor seamless security and passenger flow.

Competitive Market:Over100+ vendors; leading players includeIDEMIA, SITA, Thales, NEC, Honeywell, Amadeus, and Smiths Detection.

Regional Variations:Security needs differ acrossNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, shaped by regulation and threat perception.

Key Growth Drivers

Digital Transformation of Airport Operations - Airports are shifting to digitized security systems that reduce bottlenecks and improve passenger flow, boosting demand for advanced airport security technologies.

Cybersecurity Imperatives - Expansion of IoT- and sensor-based systems is driving investment in cybersecurity solutions, making this a fast-growing segment within the airport security systems market.

Infrastructure Expansion - New airport projects and terminal upgrades require biometric airport security systems, surveillance, and detection technologies, creating opportunities for vendors globally.

Advanced Threat Detection - Rising complexity of threats has accelerated demand for AI-enabled airport security solutions such as predictive threat intelligence, biometric verification, and AI-powered scanning.

Smart Security Lanes (SSL) - Deployment of SSLs integrating facial recognition, biometrics, and analytics is streamlining security checkpoints, reducing wait times, and improving passenger experience.

Passenger Traffic Growth - Surging passenger volumes are turning airports into experience hubs, fueling demand for video surveillance, integrated monitoring platforms, and smart security systems.

Market Restraints

Data Privacy & Compliance - Greater reliance on data analytics in airport operations raises privacy concerns, with strict regulatory frameworks requiring transparency in data handling.

Labor Shortages - Staffing gaps, worsened by the pandemic, continue to affect security operations, forcing airports to manage higher passenger traffic with reduced workforce capacity.

Skill Gaps in Advanced Systems - Global initiatives like ACI's Smart Security Program require highly skilled personnel, yet many airports face a shortage of trained operators for next-gen security systems.

Uneven Spending Recovery - While some regions are investing heavily in upgrades, others still face budgetary constraints due to slower recovery in aviation and travel, limiting the adoption of new technologies.

High Technology Costs - The expensive implementation of biometric, AI, and IoT-enabled systems poses a barrier for airports with constrained budgets, leaving some reliant on outdated security infrastructure.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss61y5

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