|Series
|RIKB 27 0415
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|04/15/2026
|04/15/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|8,028
|3,300
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.130
|/
|7.860
|97.000
|/
|6.870
|Total Number of Bids Received
|26
|21
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,178
|3,950
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|22
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|22
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.130
|/
|7.860
|97.000
|/
|6.870
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.200
|/
|7.780
|97.270
|/
|6.840
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.130
|/
|7.860
|97.000
|/
|6.870
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.147
|/
|7.840
|97.153
|/
|6.860
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.200
|/
|7.780
|97.270
|/
|6.840
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.090
|/
|7.900
|96.840
|/
|6.900
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.137
|/
|7.850
|97.112
|/
|6.860
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.27
|1.20
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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SeriesRIKV 26 0715RIKV 26 0916ISINIS0000038735IS0000038974Maturity Date07/15/202609/16/2026Auction Date04/13/202604/13/2026Settlement Date04/15/202604/15/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and...Read More
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