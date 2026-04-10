Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 04/15/202604/15/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 8,0283,300
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.130/7.86097.000/6.870
Total Number of Bids Received 2621
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,1783,950
Total Number of Successful Bids 2217
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2217
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.130/7.86097.000/6.870
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.200/7.78097.270/6.840
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.130/7.86097.000/6.870
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.147/7.84097.153/6.860
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.200/7.78097.270/6.840
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.090/7.90096.840/6.900
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.137/7.85097.112/6.860
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.271.20

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