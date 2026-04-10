Smart AI Toy Market Size to Surpass USD 55.23 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart AI Toy Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Smart AI Toy Market Size is valued at USD 18.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 55.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.85% during 2026–2035.”

Increased Demand for Interactive, Educational, and AI-driven Toys to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Consumer need for interactive, customizable playthings that are both entertaining and informative has been the primary driver of the growing demand for Smart AI toys. In this regard, AI-driven toys with characteristics like speech recognition, machine learning, and natural language processing have been adopted by homes, schools, and educational institutions, improving language proficiency, cognitive development, and STEM education. Additionally, the adoption of smart AI toys has been fueled by growing consumer need for companionship, emotional support, and therapy-driven applications, particularly among kids, including those with special needs.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

LEGO Group

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Spin Master Corp.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

UBTECH Robotics

Sphero Inc.

WowWee Group Limited

Learning Resources Inc.

Roybi Inc.

CogniToys

Fisher-Price

Anki Inc.

PlayMonster LLC

Miko (Emotix)

Horizon Group USA

Tomy Company Ltd.

Robo Wunderkind

Smart AI Toy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 18.52 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 55.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.85% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Smart Robots, Smart Plush Toys, Educational AI Toys, Voice-Enabled Toys, STEM & Coding Toys, Interactive AI Games & Puzzles, Others)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Others)

• By Technology (Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Speech Recognition, Computer Vision, Facial & Emotion Recognition, Cloud-Based AI, Edge AI (On-device AI), Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Households / Individual Consumers, Educational Institutions, Therapy & Healthcare Facilities, Entertainment & Edutainment Centers, Others)

• By Application (Entertainment & Gaming, Education & Learning, Emotional Support / Companionship, Skill Development (STEM, Coding), Language Learning, Special Needs / Therapy Assistance, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Smart Robots held the largest market share of 29.25% in 2025 due to high levels of interactivity, incorporation of AI-based conversations, and the provision of customized learning and companionship. STEM & Coding Toys are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.25% during 2026–2035 due to the increasing focus on skill development, coding, and technology integration among children.

By Component

Hardware accounted for the highest market share of 44.21% in 2025 due to the significant contribution of sensors, processors, cameras, microphones, and connectivity devices in facilitating AI capabilities in smart toys. Services are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.64% during the forecast period due to the increasing need for cloud-based services, subscription-based services, app-based services, and software-based services.

By Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP) dominated with 29.25% market share in 2025 due to its critical role in facilitating voice interaction, conversation engagement, and language learning capabilities in smart AI toys. Facial & Emotion Recognition is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 21.35% through 2026–2035 due to the development of computer vision and AI technologies that enable toys to recognize emotions globally.

By End-Use Industry

Households / Individual Consumers held the largest share of 67.12% in 2025 owing to the popularity and widespread use of Smart AI Toys for entertainment, educational, and companion purposes. Therapy & Healthcare Facilities are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.05% during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend of "Smart AI Toys" for autism therapy, cognitive therapy, and emotional development.

By Application

Entertainment & Gaming dominated with a 40.25% share in 2025 as Smart AI Toys are highly used for entertainment, storytelling, and engaging experiences. Education & Learning is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 19.54% through 2026–2035 owing to an increased need for STEM-based learning, language development, and educational experiences offered through AI Toys.

Regional Insights:

Due to high consumer purchasing power, smart home device penetration, and early adoption of high-tech products, such as artificial intelligence, cloud connectivity, and IoT-based ecosystems, the North American smart AI toy market holds a significant position with a market share of 44.84% in 2025.

The fastest-growing region is the Asia-Pacific Smart AI Toy Market, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.95% between 2026 and 2035. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the broad use of digital learning are driving the region's rise. Leading nations in the region are South Korea, China, India, and Japan.

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Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , LEGO expanded its digital learning ecosystem by enhancing its LEGO Education platform with AI-assisted coding tools and interactive robotics kits, supporting improved STEM learning outcomes and strengthening its position in the Smart AI Toy segment.

, LEGO expanded its digital learning ecosystem by enhancing its LEGO Education platform with AI-assisted coding tools and interactive robotics kits, supporting improved STEM learning outcomes and strengthening its position in the Smart AI Toy segment. In March 2025, Mattel advanced its AI-powered product initiatives by integrating conversational AI features into select toy lines and expanding its digital platform ecosystem, enhancing user engagement and personalization across connected toy experiences.

Exclusive Sections of the Smart AI Toy Market Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USER ENGAGEMENT ANALYTICS – helps you understand household penetration, usage frequency, session duration, and adoption of AI-powered and voice-enabled smart toys across key markets.

– helps you understand household penetration, usage frequency, session duration, and adoption of AI-powered and voice-enabled smart toys across key markets. PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & MARKET SHARE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate the performance of smart robots, plush toys, and educational AI toys along with their contribution to overall market share.

– helps you evaluate the performance of smart robots, plush toys, and educational AI toys along with their contribution to overall market share. AI PERFORMANCE & USER EXPERIENCE METRICS – helps you assess speech recognition accuracy, response latency, engagement rates, and retention levels to measure product effectiveness.

– helps you assess speech recognition accuracy, response latency, engagement rates, and retention levels to measure product effectiveness. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & AI INTEGRATION TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in NLP, computer vision, emotion recognition, and the shift toward cloud-based and edge AI processing.

– helps you uncover trends in NLP, computer vision, emotion recognition, and the shift toward cloud-based and edge AI processing. R&D INVESTMENT & PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT ANALYSIS – helps you identify innovation intensity through new product launches, AI-driven personalization features, and patent activity.

– helps you identify innovation intensity through new product launches, AI-driven personalization features, and patent activity. MARKET DYNAMICS & CONSUMER BEHAVIOR INSIGHTS – helps you analyze regional demand trends, pricing impact, distribution channels, and the growing influence of educational and interactive play preferences.

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