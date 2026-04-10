Cineplex Reports Strong March Box Office Results

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada’s leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $52.4 million for March 2026.

Period 2025 Box Office (i) 2026 Box Office (i) 2026 as a Percentage of 2025 January $37,454 $42,593 114% February $34,932 $32,372 93% March $29,525 $52,428 178% Q1 $101,911 $127,393 125% (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

Propelled by the remarkable ascent of Project Hail Mary, March delivered a standout box office performance with Cineplex over-indexing the domestic market at an increase of 78% culminating in our strongest first quarter box office results since 2019. The sci-fi hit has become Amazon-MGM's highest grossing film ever and the studio’s first film to surpass $200 million in domestic box office highlighting the importance of the theatrical experience in building scale, cultural impact and long term audience engagement for non-traditional studios. Project Hail Mary performed particularly well in our premium formats, with 66% of the film’s box office generated from premium experiences and Cineplex capturing an outsized share of total box office revenues at approximately 10% of domestic box office. Results were further supported by standout performances from Hoppers, Scream 7 – now the highest grossing entry in the franchise – and Reminders of Him.

International content remains a key advantage for Cineplex. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now the highest grossing Hindi language release in North American history and the first to cross $25 million domestically. Cineplex captured more than 30% of the film’s total domestic box office, reflecting the Company’s leadership position and success in connecting international programming with Canadian audiences.

During the first quarter, five films generated more than $100 million in domestic box office, compared with only two films achieving this milestone in the first quarter of 2025. This success has continued into April with the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which delivered the largest opening weekend of the year so far and Cineplex’s highest grossing Easter weekend of all time. Since the start of March, Cineplex has nine of the top 20 highest grossing theatres domestically, demonstrating the strength of the Company’s circuit, premium offerings and operational execution.

“March delivered an exceptional result for Cineplex, with box office up 178% year over year, reflecting both the strength of the film slate and guest enthusiasm for the theatrical experience,” said Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Following the strong momentum coming out of March, the outstanding opening of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie contributed to Cineplex’s highest grossing Easter weekend of all time. That success sets the stage for a highly anticipated second quarter, led by upcoming releases including the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disclosure Day, Toy Story 5 and Supergirl. With so much excitement ahead, we are energized by the opportunity to continue bringing audiences together for unforgettable theatrical moments.”

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and/or information in this news release (identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “suspect”, “outlook”, “believe”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “forecast”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof)), and words and expressions of similar import, and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions made by Cineplex and is subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Cineplex’s control. A comprehensive discussion of risks that may impact Cineplex can be found in Cineplex’s public reports and filings, including those described in Cineplex’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“AIF”), and the management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“Annual MD&A”), which are available under the Company’s profile on Sedar+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The foregoing list of factors that may affect future operations and results is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as actual operations and results may vary materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. Cineplex does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investors:

Rayhan Azmat, CPA, CA

Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Financial Planning and Analysis

InvestorRelations@cineplex.com