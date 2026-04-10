Pacific Sun Packaging to Showcase Solutions at ITAD Europe 2026, Targeting Global Market Expansion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Sun Packaging, Inc. (“Pacific Sun Packaging”), a packaging solutions provider specializing in custom-engineered packaging for the electronics and information technology (IT) hardware industries and a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“PMGC”), will be exhibiting at ITAD Europe 2026, the premier international conference for IT asset disposition (ITAD), reverse logistics, and circular electronics professionals. The Company's exhibition marks an expansion of its international presence as it engages with global buyers, recyclers, and enterprise decision-makers across the circular economy and e-waste management ecosystem.

The conference takes place April 15–16, 2026, at the Oceanice Convention Centre in Nice, France, convening over 1,200 professionals from across the multi-billion dollar global ITAD market. Attendees include hyperscale data center operators, cloud infrastructure providers, OEMs, certified ITAD processors, electronics recyclers, third-party logistics (3PL) firms, enterprise IT procurement teams, and refurbishment and remarketing companies. Growth in the sector is driven by accelerating data center refresh cycles, tightening EU WEEE Directive compliance requirements, and rising enterprise demand for secure, auditable end-of-life IT disposition. Pacific Sun Packaging will be located at Booth #414, showcasing its protective packaging solutions engineered for the safe transport, storage, and resale of high-value IT hardware, including CPUs, GPUs, memory modules, SSDs, and networking equipment.

The exhibition positions Pacific Sun Packaging for direct engagement with decision-makers across the rapidly expanding secondary electronics and IT remarketing supply chain. PMGC continues to pursue revenue growth across its diversified platform of precision manufacturing, aerospace and defense technology, and industrial packaging subsidiaries, with international market expansion and new customer acquisition as key strategic priorities.

About ITAD Europe 2026

ITAD Europe is an annual conference serving as a central hub for innovation, compliance leadership, and cross-border partnerships within the circular technology ecosystem. The event features keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and one-on-one networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and advance the future of IT lifecycle management. For more information, visit https://itadeurope.com.

About Pacific Sun Packaging, Inc.

Pacific Sun Packaging is a packaging solutions provider specializing in custom-engineered packaging for the electronics and IT hardware industries. The Company designs and supplies protective, component-level packaging for sensitive electronic devices, including CPUs, memory modules, SSDs, HDDs, and other high-value components.

Serving OEMs, data centers, and IT asset disposition providers, Pacific Sun Packaging supports the storage, transport, and resale of technology hardware through reliable, scalable packaging solutions tailored to the demands of global supply chains. For more information, please visit https://www.pacificsunpackaging.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com