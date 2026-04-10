TSplus and Centerm Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Solutions in China 





FUZHOU, China, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early March, TSplus, a French provider of Remote Access and Cybersecurity solutions, held a high-level executive meeting in Fuzhou with Centerm, a leading Chinese manufacturer of computer devices and network equipment, member of the Star-Net Group. This meeting marks a major milestone in TSplus’ expansion in China and lays the foundation for a long-term strategic partnership between the two companies.

This initiative reflects TSplus’s broader ambition to strengthen its presence in Asia-Pacific by building strong alliances with key regional technology leaders and delivering integrated, high-performance solutions tailored to local market needs.

The TSplus delegation included Dominique Benoit, Chief Executive Officer; Henri Merlin, Chief Operating Officer; Olivier Benoit, Global Support Operations Director; Neo Chen, China Country Manager; and Adrian Foo, South-East Asia Director.

Combining Hardware and Software Expertise for Next-Generation Solutions

This first official in-person meeting with Centerm’ s executive leadership - including the Group Vice President and Global Sales Director - provided an opportunity for both organizations to align their visions and identify strong synergies.

At the core of the discussions was a shared objective: to combine Centerm’s recognized expertise in hardware manufacturing with TSplus’s advanced software solutions to deliver fully integrated systems for the Chinese market.

A key focus area is the development of thin client solutions - lightweight devices that connect to centralized Application Servers, enabling enhanced security, simplified IT management, and reduced infrastructure costs. By integrating TSplus software directly into Centerm devices (both Linux- and Windows-based), the two companies aim to offer a seamless and high-performance user experience. In addition, TSplus plans to extend compatibility by deploying its Remote Support solution on Centerm devices, enabling IT teams to securely access and manage endpoints remotely—offering a powerful alternative to traditional tools such as TeamViewer.

A Timely Citrix Alternative in a Changing Market Landscape

The partnership comes at a particularly strategic moment. With the recent withdrawal of Citrix from the Chinese market, demand is growing for reliable, sovereign, and cost-effective alternatives.

Centerm has expressed strong interest in TSplus as a European software editor with full technological sovereignty - an increasingly important factor in today’s geopolitical environment. For Centerm, this collaboration represents an opportunity to offer its customers a high-quality alternative to legacy virtualization solutions. For TSplus, it opens new growth opportunities by leveraging Centerm’ s distribution capabilities across China and the broader APAC region.

“Our discussions with Centerm have been extremely valuable and confirm our shared ambition to build a strong, long-term partnership. By combining our respective strengths, we are creating new opportunities to deliver greater value to customers not only in China, but worldwide,” said Dominique Benoit, Founder and C.E.O. of TSplus group.

From Strategic Vision to Concrete Actions

Following this meeting, both companies have confirmed their intention to establish a structured partnership in the Chinese market. TSplus will prioritize the technical integration of its solutions into Centerm devices, while both teams will collaborate on joint marketing and commercial initiatives.

Future actions will include coordinated communication campaigns across key regions such as Asia, Europe, and Latin America, as well as the implementation of dedicated partner programs for Centerm’s distribution network.

The TSplus delegation received a particularly warm welcome during their visit, highlighted by an official dinner hosted in a private setting - underscoring the importance both organizations place on building a strong and lasting relationship.

To explore partnership opportunities with TSplus in China and across Asia, visit our Partner Program page: https://tsplus.net/partner-program/

Or discover our local presence at: https://tsplus.cn/

About Centerm

Centerm, a member of the Star-Net Group, is a leading Chinese manufacturer of electronic equipment with a strong presence across China and the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered in Fuzhou, the company specializes in thin clients, payment terminals, and intelligent hardware solutions designed for the modern digital workplace.

About TSplus

TSplus is a European software developer specializing in remote access, application delivery, and cybersecurity solutions. With a commitment to technological sovereignty, TSplus provides businesses with cost-effective, secure, and easy-to-deploy alternatives to legacy solutions. Present in over 140 countries, TSplus relies on a global network of partners to deliver simple, robust, and affordable IT solutions.

Press Contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61c3fa3d-e3bd-4dc3-b903-771c267077ae