Wrap Lands Major Pre-Order for Over 20 Drone and Counter-Drone Systems, Advancing Expansion Across the U.K. and Europe

MIAMI, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced it has received a purchase order from Advanced Blast & Ballistic Systems Group (“ABBS”) for a pre-order of 20 MERLIN-1 Counter-UAS (“C-UAS”) drone systems for the U.K. public safety market. The order represents an important commercial milestone for Wrap’s expanding drone portfolio and a meaningful step toward broader market entry within the United Kingdom and Europe.

The MERLIN-1 platform is being developed to address a growing operational gap in C-UAS defense. MERLIN-1 is a modular, non-lethal drone-mounted payload designed to entangle and neutralize hostile drones mid-flight with the goal of preventing the prohibitive cost and collateral risk often associated with missiles, fragmentation-based interceptors, or other legacy solutions. The system is intended to provide agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and security stakeholders with a more scalable option for rapidly evolving drone threats.

The purchase order comes as Wrap’s drone roadmap continues to gain traction internationally. In recent months, the Company announced drone-related commercial activity in Canada, Panama, and India, which the Company believes reflects broader momentum around integrated non-lethal tools, training, and technology for public safety and security operations. Those announcements helped position distributor and regional partner demand as an indicator of growing international interest in Wrap’s evolving NLR ecosystem.

“Global public safety is changing quickly, and the rise of drones means human-machine interactions are becoming a more immediate part of the operating environment,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap. “We believe those interactions must begin with safer, more responsible options. This pre-order implies growing recognition that non-lethal capabilities are not optional add-ons, but an essential layer of modern public safety, security, and critical infrastructure protection. As MERLIN-1 moves closer to go-to-market readiness following recent testing and evaluation activity, we believe international partners are looking for solutions that can help them respond earlier, reduce collateral risk, and preserve operational flexibility.”

Wrap believes the ABBS pre-order may support demonstration, evaluation, and market development efforts tied to counter-drone missions in the U.K. and broader European theater. Through distributor and strategic partner relationships, the Company intends to continue expanding international access to next-generation non-lethal capabilities that align with evolving operational, legal, and public expectations around safer response technologies. Wrap is also in active discussions with ABBS regarding a demonstration unit for an upcoming industry exhibition, which could further support market awareness and partner engagement in the region. The pre-order reflects ABBS’s confidence in Wrap’s Non-Lethal solutions and its view that safer, more responsible public safety technologies are increasingly relevant to evolving operational needs across international markets.

Wrap’s broader drone strategy includes both MERLIN-1 for C-UAS missions and DFR-X, the Company’s next-generation Drone First Responder Interdiction platform designed to move drones beyond passive observation and toward active, non-lethal intervention when seconds matter. Since opening DFR-X pre-orders in Q4 2025, the Company has continued building momentum across its emerging drone portfolio through ongoing development, evaluation, and commercialization activities ahead of targeted go-to-market readiness in Q2 2026.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the contract with Advanced Blast & Ballistic Systems group, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

wrap.com