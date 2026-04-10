Lead Real Estate’s ENT TERRACE Series Receives Booking.com’s 14th Traveller Review Awards 2026

TOKYO, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) today announced that three properties in its ENT TERRACE extended-stay hotel series have received the 14th Traveller Review Awards 2026 from Booking.com. ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI, which opened in July 2025, received its first award with a guest review score of 9.5 out of 10. ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA was recognized for the second consecutive year, achieving a score of 9.1, and ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA for the third consecutive year, with a score of 9.3.

The Traveller Review Awards are presented annually by Booking.com to properties maintaining an average guest review score of 8.0 or higher based on a minimum of three verified reviews over the preceding three years.





ENT TERRACE Series — Booking.com Traveller Review Awards 2026

“We are pleased that ENT TERRACE ASAKUSABASHI has earned this recognition in its first year of operation, joining ENT TERRACE ASAKUSA and ENT TERRACE AKIHABARA, which have now been honored for multiple consecutive years,” said Eiji Nagahara, President and CEO of Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. “This reflects the dedicated efforts of our hospitality team and reinforces our commitment to delivering a consistently high standard of service across the ENT TERRACE portfolio.”

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. The Company also operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment units in Japan and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

About ENT TERRACE

ENT TERRACE is an extended-stay hotel brand operated by Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd. Launched in 2019 with a guesthouse in Komagome, the brand has expanded to include apartment hotels in Asakusa (2022), Akihabara (2023), Ginza (2024), and Asakusabashi (2025). ENT TERRACE properties are designed for longer stays, emphasizing comfort, privacy, and a residential atmosphere. For more information, please visit https://ent-terrace.com/en/.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

Ken Takahashi

Chief Financial Officer

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Email: k-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp

Tel: +81 3-5784-5127

AUM Advisors

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aummedia.org

Tel: (646) 652-7185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2a46042-e8de-49fe-b451-7fd00af87682