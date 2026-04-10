Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Supports Legal Aid Society’s “Waves of Justice” Gala

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) is proud to support the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County ’s Annual Gala, “Waves of Justice,” taking place on Saturday, April 18th at the Kravis Center Cohen Pavilion.

RDCY shareholder Sean C. Domnick and chief strategy officer Natasha Diemer are serving on this year’s gala committee, supporting the organization’s mission to provide equal access to justice for Palm Beach County’s most vulnerable residents. The firm is also honored to serve as a media sponsor for the event.

The evening will begin with cocktails at 6:00 PM, followed by an awards dinner and dancing at 7:00 PM, bringing together leaders from the legal and local communities in support of Legal Aid’s work.

For 77 years, the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County has helped individuals and families navigate life’s toughest challenges—providing critical legal services to those who otherwise could not afford representation. This year’s “Waves of Justice” theme reflects that enduring commitment.

“Legal Aid plays an essential role in ensuring access to justice for those who need it most,” said Sean C. Domnick. “It’s an honor to support an organization that continues to make such a meaningful impact in our community.”

Natasha Diemer added, “This event is not only a celebration of that impact, but a reminder of the work still to be done. We’re proud to stand alongside Legal Aid in that mission.”

Proceeds from the gala will benefit Legal Aid’s programs and expand access to essential legal services across the community.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com