GGBGNSSG Awarded “Card Game Product of the Year” in 2026 Toy & Games Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2nd annual Toy & Games Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform where innovation meets play, today announced that GGBGNSSG , makers of a strategic card game for the whole family, has been selected as “Card Game Product of the Year” in the 2026 awards program. This year's winners showcase the groundbreaking products and companies that redefine fun and bring joy to people around the world.

The GGBGNSSG card game has been developed through extensive research into game theory and hands-on playtesting. Quick to learn but strategically rich, the game rules are simple, with gameplay designed to drive replayability. Every card count, action, and interaction has been carefully crafted to maximize fun and momentum. This rigorous yet playful approach ensures the game works equally well for kids, teens, and adults. This game was designed to be a bridge between generations to help families spend more time together in a time when that is more important than ever!

Though simple, the game aims to teach without feeling like a lesson as children practice number sequencing, strategic planning, and flexible thinking. The first player to get five consecutive cards on their table deck wins the game. Proudly made in the USA, the game consists of number cards from 1 to 10 called Bots. Additional cards are the game’s namesakes, and include GOOD GUY, BAD GUY, NOT SO SMART GUY, and JERK cards. These unique character cards are used to outsmart opponents and gain strategic advantages while changing your risk profile constantly as the game proceeds. Created for 2 to 6 players, ages 7 and up, GGBGNSSG is fast-paced (5 - 15 minutes per game), competitive and endlessly replayable without ever feeling repetitive. The small and portable card game is also ideal for travel, road trips, plane rides and more.

“The game is very easy to learn, but just when you think you've mastered it, you'll go from glory to defeat, to glory again. The idea came from a spontaneous, playful moment I had with my son. By leaning into organic family interactions and humor, we created characters and mechanics that felt relatable, emotionally engaging, and memorable,” said Jessica Zwaiman, Founder of GGBGNSSG. “Thank you so much to the Toy and Games Innovation Awards. By treating game creation like a recipe, carefully balancing research, passion, planning, and risk, we feel that we’ve built not just an entertaining family game, but a repeatable model for thoughtful, human-centered innovation in toys and games.”

The Toys & Games Innovation Awards' mission is to recognize and celebrate excellence in the toy and game industry by honoring outstanding achievements in innovation, sustainability, quality, inclusivity, educational value and most importantly fun! The awards program strives to showcase and uplift the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality, and the advancement of toys and games. Categories range from Action Figures & Playsets, Arts & Crafts, Dolls & Stuffed Animals, Games & Puzzles, Outdoor Play, S.T.E.M Toys, Gaming and more.

“GGBGNSSG beautifully blends creativity, strategy, and execution. Putting aside time to play games as a family has been proven to foster a sense of togetherness while helping children develop skills that are both social and academic. However, it’s often tricky to find a game meant for the entire family as many are either too easy or too difficult,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Toys and Games Innovation. “GGBGNSSG unites family-driven creativity with intentional design and research-backed gameplay to transform everyday moments into repeatable play experiences - without being too easy or too deep. It's about strategy and about luck, with room for laughter, tears and mostly fun. We’re pleased to award GGBGNSSG ‘Card Game Product of the Year!’”

About GGBGNSSG™

We are a group of entrepreneurs interested in bringing projects to life that focus on family, universal values and critical thinking.

With GGBGNSSG™ we have created an intergenerational experience that is really fun and creates memorable moments both on and off line.

With backgrounds in media, technology and education, our team formed during the development of a not-for-profit app.

We have a number of projects in development and production and we can't wait to share them with you.

About Toys and Games Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Toys and Games Retail Industry. The Toys and Games Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of and advancements made by the companies and products including S.T.E.M, Outdoor Play, Games & Puzzles, Gaming, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.toyinnovationawards.com

Media contact:

Travis Grant

Toy and Games Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475

