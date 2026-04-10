Air Canada Expands Premium Airport Experience with New Café Openings in Montréal and Vancouver

Second Air Canada Café at Vancouver’s domestic C concourse offers an expanded, 84-seat premium space, inspired by West Coast design and culinary culture

New 62-seat Air Canada Café at in Montréal-Trudeau’s U.S. departures pier showcasing city’s iconic coffee culture and local flavours

Both locations feature a full-service bar and menus highlighting locally sourced food and beverages, along with a selection of grab and go items

Openings part of airline’s multi-year program to modernize its global lounge network





MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today opened a new Air Canada Café at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), marking its second Café location for its Domestic customers, expanding its premium ground offering and continuing its investment in the customer experience. This follows the successful launch of a new Café at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) in the Transborder sector.





"With our first Vancouver Café, we celebrated the spirit of the city, and we're thrilled to deepen that connection with a second and larger Café space that adds more of the features our customers love," said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Product & Services at Air Canada. "The new Vancouver and Montréal Cafés are key parts of our commitment to keep investing in the customer journey. Each is designed to capture the unique spirit of its respective city, and we look forward to welcoming our customers to these new spaces."

New Café at Vancouver International Airport Channels West Coast Serenity

Opening its doors today, the second Air Canada Café at YVR is located on the C concourse near gates 50 and 51 and offers an expanded 84-seat, 4,489-square-foot space. Anchoring the premium experience is a full-service bar with specialty barista-made coffees, local craft beers on tap and a selection of local wines including Narrative Red and a sparkling rosé from our long-standing partner Okanagan Crush Pad in addition to an impressive selection of international wines and wines and crafted cocktails.

The menu draws from seasonal and locally sourced ingredients that reflect Vancouver's vibrant culinary landscape. Customers can enjoy favourites such as warm char siu pork bao buns, vegan curry bao, freshly made vegetarian Kimbap and sweet treats from the iconic Granville Island institution, Lee's Donuts.

The Café's design, by Vancouver-based firm SmartDesign Group, is rooted in the city's deep connection to the land. A sculptural ceiling evokes the shoreline of Stanley Park, while lighting from Vancouver lighting studio A-N-D recalls the organic forms of river rocks. The space is enriched by art from local artist Renée Van Halm and anchored by a custom piece, 'Connections', by Kelly Cannell, a Coast Salish artist from the Musqueam Nation.

New Café at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport Celebrates Local Culture

The Vancouver opening follows the March 24 debut of a new Air Canada Café in the U.S. departures pier at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, marking Air Canada’s second Café location at YUL. The 62-seat Montréal Café is inspired by the city's renowned "third wave" coffee culture and offers U.S.-bound travellers a premium pre-flight experience.

The menu features iconic Montréal classics including smoked meat sandwiches, fresh bagels, and artisanal pastries like a delectable pistachio croissant alongside a vegan soup created by Sagamité Watso, a Québec-based, Indigenous-owned business. The beverage selection celebrates local Québec craftsmanship, with wines from L'Orpailleur Winery, gin from distillerie du Fjord and craft beers from Montreal's RJ Brasseur brewery,

Investing in the Airport Experience

These investments form part of Air Canada's program to modernize its global lounge network, with further openings and renovations planned for 2026 and beyond. Eligible guests who can access the new and existing Air Canada Cafés at YVR and YUL include Air Canada customers travelling in Business Class, Aeroplan 50K, 75K and Super Elite Members, Star Alliance Gold members, and Aeroplan premium co-brand cardholders.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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