Unyte Health Acquires Vital Links and Vital Sounds, Developers of Therapeutic Listening®

DENVER, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unyte Health, a leader in listening therapy interventions, is proud to announce that Vital Links and Vital Sounds have officially joined its growing family of clinical solutions.

This union brings together the most respected pioneers in listening therapy, creating a home for a connected future for practitioners dedicated to nervous system-informed care, including sensory integration, occupational therapy, mental health, neurodevelopmental care, and more, across clinical and healthcare settings.

For decades, Unyte Health, Vital Links, and Vital Sounds have shared a common heart: a deep respect for the nervous system as the foundation of healing. Bringing their paths together will make it easier for providers across disciplines to access a complete toolkit of evidence-based interventions in one place.

“At Unyte Health, we believe that listening is a profound pathway to regulation and resilience,” said Jason Tafler, CEO of Unyte Health. “By bringing Vital Links and Vital Sounds into our ecosystem, we are making progress toward fulfilling our vision to provide practitioners, clinicians and healthcare providers with a seamless, integrated suite of tools that honor the complexity of our neurobiology while delivering measurable impact for the clients they serve.”

Rooted in Clinical Wisdom and Driven by Innovation

Founded by renowned occupational therapist Sheila Frick, OTR/L, alongside her co-founder and husband Ron Frick, Vital Links and Vital Sounds have spent 40 years at the forefront of sound-based and sensory integrative interventions that help individuals achieve regulation and improve daily functioning. This new chapter blends that rich real-world experience with Unyte Health’s robust evidence base and advanced digital delivery platform.

The result is a holistic ecosystem that supports the whole person through music-, sound-, and movement-based programs, including:

Safe and Sound Protocol™

Rest and Restore Protocol™

Integrated Listening System™

Therapeutic Listening®

Quickshifts

Astronaut Training

“For over four decades, our mission has been to help clinicians support client well-being through the power of sound and movement,” said Sheila Frick. “Joining the Unyte family allows our work to reach more providers and more hearts around the world, amplifying our collective goal of advancing the field of listening therapy worldwide.”

A Unified Future for Nervous System-Informed Care

This coming together marks a significant milestone for the clinical community and reflects a broader commitment to supporting nervous system-informed care across disciplines.

The integrated ecosystem positions Unyte Health as the central platform for music- and sound-based therapeutic interventions, centered on the clinicians behind the impact. By streamlining these life-changing tools, Unyte Health continues to support clinicians in delivering thoughtful, individualized care to help more people live happier, healthier, and more connected lives.

To explore the full suite of listening therapies and learn more about Unyte Health, Vital Links, and Vital Sounds, visit unyte.com/vital . Practitioners interested in hearing directly from the experts are invited to join a live webinar on April 29, 2026, with Sheila Frick and Rebecca Knowles, OTD, OTR/L, RYT. Register for free →

About Unyte Health

Unyte Health offers clinical-grade and evidence-based therapeutic listening solutions that support well-being through nervous system regulation. Trusted by 10,000+ professionals worldwide in residential treatment centers, clinics, hospitals, private practices and other settings, Unyte Health programs complement numerous modalities, empowering children, youth and adults to become more aware, regulated and resilient.

Through an innovative suite of therapeutic tools, including the Safe and Sound Protocol™ (SSP), Rest and Restore Protocol™ (RRP), and Integrated Listening System™ (ILS), Unyte Health aims to enhance nervous system regulation and resilience, improving the lives of individuals dealing with trauma, anxiety, depression, sensory processing differences, autism, ADHD, chronic pain and more. Unyte Health’s ultimate mission is to help guide millions toward happier, healthier, and more connected lives.

For further information or inquiries, please contact:

Rebecca Knowles, OTD, OTR/L, RYT, Clinical Director at Unyte Health, Inc., rebecca.knowles@unyte.com

Catherine Hepler, Senior Vice President at Unyte Health Inc., cat.hepler@unyte.com

Contact:

Catherine Hepler

Sr. Vice President, Marketing

Unyte Health, Inc.

Phone: 484-680-2843

Email: cat.hepler@unyte.com

Website: www.Unyte.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/257d6598-31bf-4160-9eb6-1e813f9c32cd