Global Bispecific Antibodies Market to Reach $22.3 Billion by 2030 as Immuno-Oncology Innovation and R&D Investment Accelerate

Boston, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bispecific antibodies market is projected to grow from $12.9 billion in 2024 to $22.3 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, according to a new report from BCC Research.

The report, Global Bispecific Antibodies Market, provides comprehensive analysis of the therapeutic platforms, clinical applications, mechanisms of action and competitive dynamics driving one of the most innovative and rapidly evolving segments in immuno-oncology.

Key Findings

The global bispecific antibodies market will reach $22.3 billion by 2030 , growing at a 9.7% CAGR from a 2024 base of $12.9 billion — driven by the rising global burden of cancer, accelerating R&D investment by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing adoption of immuno-oncology therapies in standard treatment pathways.

, growing at a 9.7% CAGR from a 2024 base of $12.9 billion — driven by the rising global burden of cancer, accelerating R&D investment by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing adoption of immuno-oncology therapies in standard treatment pathways. North America leads with 33.1% market share , reflecting the region's concentration of biopharmaceutical R&D, advanced clinical trial infrastructure, early regulatory approvals and strong payer coverage for novel oncology therapeutics.

, reflecting the region's concentration of biopharmaceutical R&D, advanced clinical trial infrastructure, early regulatory approvals and strong payer coverage for novel oncology therapeutics. The rising global burden of cancer is the primary demand driver , with increasing incidence rates across multiple tumor types creating urgent demand for more effective, targeted therapeutic approaches — a need that bispecific antibodies are uniquely positioned to address.

, with increasing incidence rates across multiple tumor types creating urgent demand for more effective, targeted therapeutic approaches — a need that bispecific antibodies are uniquely positioned to address. R&D investment by large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is intensifying , as bispecific antibody platforms demonstrate clinical efficacy across both hematological malignancies and solid tumors, attracting major pipeline commitments from industry leaders.

, as bispecific antibody platforms demonstrate clinical efficacy across both hematological malignancies and solid tumors, attracting major pipeline commitments from industry leaders. Next-generation bispecific formats are advancing rapidly , including formats with improved stability and half-life, subcutaneous and outpatient-optimized formulations, AI-assisted antibody design and target selection, combination regimens with immune checkpoint inhibitors, and conditional activation and tumor-restricted bispecific designs.

, including formats with improved stability and half-life, subcutaneous and outpatient-optimized formulations, AI-assisted antibody design and target selection, combination regimens with immune checkpoint inhibitors, and conditional activation and tumor-restricted bispecific designs. The competitive landscape is dominated by major biopharma companies, including AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Pfizer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Market Drivers

The bispecific antibodies market is being propelled by several converging forces. The global cancer burden continues to rise, creating demand for next-generation targeted therapies. Bispecific antibodies offer unique mechanisms of action — including T-cell redirection and dual-antigen targeting — that address limitations of conventional monoclonal antibodies. The growing adoption of immuno-oncology in standard treatment pathways is expanding the addressable market. And the development of bispecific approaches for solid tumors, historically a more challenging therapeutic area, represents a significant growth frontier.

Investment Considerations

The bispecific antibodies market represents a compelling growth opportunity at the intersection of immuno-oncology innovation and expanding clinical utility. The 9.7% CAGR reflects both the maturation of approved products and the rich development pipeline across multiple tumor types and mechanisms of action. However, investors should weigh high treatment costs and pricing pressure, the shortage of oncology professionals limiting treatment capacity, and stringent regulatory requirements. Companies with diversified bispecific portfolios spanning hematological and solid tumor indications, subcutaneous formulations enabling outpatient administration, and AI-integrated discovery platforms are best positioned for long-term value creation.

About the Report

Global Bispecific Antibodies Market delivers comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by route of administration, application, mechanism of action, end user and geography, competitive intelligence, clinical trial analysis, patent landscape and strategic forecasting through 2030.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/bispecific-antibodies-market.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.