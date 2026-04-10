KWM Signs Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement with HYBE Covering BTS, SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, and More — Targeting Annual Revenue in Excess of $100 Million

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media Ltd. (“KWM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KWM ), a global K-content, intellectual property (IP), and artificial intelligence (AI) technology platform, today announced via Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it has entered, through its wholly owned subsidiary Play Company Co., Ltd. (“Play Company”), into a global distribution agreement with HYBE for video and print merchandise related to 2026 concert activities. The agreement became effective on April 3, 2026, carries an initial term of one year, and may be extended upon mutual consent. The agreement encompasses not only BTS but also SEVENTEEN, LE SSERAFIM, and additional HYBE artists.

Under the agreement, KWM will distribute and monetize digital video products derived from BTS live concert performances to global audiences, including in the United States and key Asian markets. BTS is widely regarded as one of the most influential global music acts, with a substantial international fan base and strong consumer engagement.

The most significant component of this agreement centers on BTS. Prior to the group's activity hiatus, BTS generated approximately $80 million in revenue in 2022 solely through video merchandising via Play Company. With all members having completed their mandatory military service and the 2026 world tour confirmed, market observers and analysts anticipate significant demand.

BTS’s fifth studio album, ARIRANG, has already surpassed four million pre-orders. The accompanying world tour, launching in Korea on April 9th, encompasses 79 confirmed performances over an 11-month run through March 2027, with additional dates anticipated in Japan, the Middle East, and other markets that could bring the total to between 90 and 100 shows. In January, tickets for 41 stadium performances across North America and Europe sold out immediately upon release, with venues in Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, and Paris selling out within 60 minutes.

Industry analysts project the tour could generate approximately $1.45 billion (approximately KRW 2.14 trillion) in revenue, placing it alongside Taylor Swift and Coldplay among the world’s highest-grossing concert tours. The Guardian reported that “BTS’s world tour as a reunited group has the potential to generate an economic impact that surpasses Taylor Swift’s records.”

The Company expects the renewed collaboration to reestablish a scalable, fandom-driven revenue stream as BTS resumes global activities. KWM intends to leverage its existing production, localization, and distribution capabilities to expand monetization across multiple formats, including digital content, fan-focused commerce, and related offerings.

Play Company has an established track record of working with leading Korean entertainment companies to develop and distribute official K-pop content globally. The Company believes this agreement represents a meaningful step in strengthening its position within the global fandom economy and expanding its portfolio of high-value entertainment IP.

In addition, KWM recently completed the acquisitions of Rabbit Walk and a controlling interest in Inticube Co., Ltd., further expanding the Company’s content production and AI-driven engagement capabilities. These acquisitions are projected to increase KWM’s pro forma annual revenue by approximately 50–70%.

When combined with the recently completed acquisitions, KWM expects total incremental revenue contributions to exceed $50–$75 million on a pro forma basis, representing an estimated 50–70% increase relative to the Company’s prior revenue base. This growth is expected to propel the Company’s total revenue beyond $100 million over the next 12 months and enable the Company to turn profitable for the current fiscal year.

Ted Kim, Chief Executive Officer of KWM, stated: “We will continue to pursue strategic partnerships, investments, and acquisitions to expand our IP portfolio and develop an integrated platform that combines content, commerce, and technology.”

The Company expects to explore potential synergies between its global content IP and Inticube’s technology capabilities, with a focus on enhancing fan engagement, personalization, and digital commerce initiatives. KWM intends to continue developing new revenue streams beyond traditional content distribution, including data-driven services, digital goods, and platform-based monetization strategies.

About K Wave Media

K Wave Media (KWM) is a publicly listed entertainment and Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to creating, distributing, and monetizing high-quality content across multiple platforms. Since going public in 2025, KWM has focused on strategic growth initiatives, including acquisitions, digital platforms, and digital asset treasury management.

Through its subsidiaries, KWM currently works with major K-pop entertainment companies, including HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, and KQ Entertainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of K Wave Media’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of K Wave Media. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements could include changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions.

If any of these risks materialize or K Wave Media’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that K Wave Media does not presently know, or that K Wave Media currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect K Wave Media’s current expectations, plans, and forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein and the risk factors of K Wave Media described in K Wave Media’s Form 20-F initially filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, as amended, including those under “Risk Factors” therein. K Wave Media anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while K Wave Media may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, K Wave Media specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing K Wave Media’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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