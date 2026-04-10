1470370 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES SHARE SUBDIVISION

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1470370 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a subdivision of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of two thousand (2,000) post-subdivision Common Shares for 1 pre-subdivision Common Share (the "Share Subdivision"). All shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) of record on April 10, 2026 will be entitled to the Share Subdivision.

The Company currently has a total of 100 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Share Subdivision, the Company will have a total of 200,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Company anticipates that the Share Subdivision will make its Common Shares more accessible to investors and enhance liquidity for the Shareholders.

Pursuant to the Articles of the Company, the Share Subdivision does not require approval of the Shareholders. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Share Subdivision. The Company's registrar and transfer agent will send holders of Common Shares a Direct Registration System (DRS) advice letter confirming the number of Common Shares the Shareholders are entitled to receive as a result of the Share Subdivision.

For further information, please contact:

‎1470370 B.C. Ltd.

Tony Wonnacott

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 416-953-5879

tony@legalconsulting.ca



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