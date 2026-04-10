1470370 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES SHARE SUBDIVISION

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1470370 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved a subdivision of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of two thousand (2,000) post-subdivision Common Shares for 1 pre-subdivision Common Share (the "Share Subdivision"). All shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) of record on April 10, 2026 will be entitled to the Share Subdivision.
The Company currently has a total of 100 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Share Subdivision, the Company will have a total of 200,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Company anticipates that the Share Subdivision will make its Common Shares more accessible to investors and enhance liquidity for the Shareholders.
Pursuant to the Articles of the Company, the Share Subdivision does not require approval of the Shareholders. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Share Subdivision. The Company's registrar and transfer agent will send holders of Common Shares a Direct Registration System (DRS) advice letter confirming the number of Common Shares the Shareholders are entitled to receive as a result of the Share Subdivision.
For further information, please contact:
1470370 B.C. Ltd.
Tony Wonnacott
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 416-953-5879
tony@legalconsulting.ca
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approval. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as set forth in the Company’s financial statements and management discussion and analysis filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements and information, other than as required by applicable law.