Longevity Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 67.03 Billion by 2035 Caused by the Increasing Number of Age-related Concerns Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Longevity Market Size is valued at USD 27.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.03 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% during 2026–2035.

The market is expected to grow steadily between 2026 and 2035 due to a number of factors, including rising rates of age-related illnesses, increased awareness of preventive care, increased demand for personalized medications, advancements in regenerative medicine, and rapid advancements in AI-enabled drug discovery and biomarker technologies.





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Longevity Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 27.61 Billion

: USD 27.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 67.03 Billion

: USD 67.03 Billion CAGR : 9.41% from 2026 to 2035

: 9.41% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Longevity Market is expected to reach USD 20.17 Billion in 2035 from USD 9.16 Billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.34%.

Consumer interest in preventative healthcare and longer life expectancy, an increase in age-related illnesses, and the widespread use of nutraceuticals, anti-aging drugs, and regenerative medicines are all factors contributing to the expansion.

Rising Focus on Preventive Healthcare and Healthspan Extension to Augment Market Growth Globally

One of the main factors driving the growth of the longevity market is the increased awareness of health hazards associated with aging, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic and age-related disorders. Technological advancements in genomics, biomarker analysis, AI-powered health analytics, and digital health monitoring are also driving the use of nutraceuticals, anti-aging medications, regenerative and personalized medicine solutions by individuals, wellness centers, and healthcare providers to extend lifespan and healthspan.

Longevity Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements held the largest market share of 28.05% in 2025 owing to consumer inclination toward preventative health care, availability, and usage within various wellness centers. Senolytics & Senotherapeutics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.24% during 2026–2035 owing to breakthroughs in research involving cellular aging and removal of senescent cells.

By Technology Type

Genomics & Epigenetics dominated with a 24.25% market share in 2025 due to its key significance in knowing genetic predisposition to aging and facilitating personalized interventions for longevity. Biomarker / Aging Clock Technologies are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 12.49% through 2026–2035 with increased need for biological age determination through precision medicine.

By Application

Preventive Healthcare & Wellness held the largest share of 30.25% in 2025 owing to growing awareness regarding health optimization and an increased preference for preventive healthcare compared to curative treatments. Personalized Medicine is anticipated to expand at a strong CAGR of 14.35% during the forecast period driven by developments in AI-based diagnostics, genetics, and personalized medicine approaches.

By End User

Individuals / Consumers accounted for the highest market share of 35.12% in 2025 owing to the growing use of personal longevity strategies such as nutraceuticals, wellness solutions, wearables, and preventive health care. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.26% during 2026–2035 due to the growing research on longevity drugs and therapies.

By Distribution Channel

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channels held the largest share of 32.23% in 2025 as consumers were increasingly preferring to purchase longevity products directly from brands such as supplements, wellness products, and prevention-based health programs available through subscriptions. Online / E-commerce Platforms are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period fueled by high adoption of digital technologies, ease of access, and wide-ranging products available on the platform.

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Longevity Market Regional Insights:

North America holds the largest market share at 39.84% in 2025 due to increased consumer awareness related to prevention care, strong presence of biotechnology and digital health firms, and a well-established healthcare system in the U.S. and Canada.

The Asia-Pacific Longevity Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.25% during 2026–2035, supported by a rapidly aging population, increasing healthcare awareness, and rising disposable incomes across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Longevity Market Report:

Altos Labs

Calico Life Sciences

Insilico Medicine

Unity Biotechnology

BioAge Labs

Juvenescence

Retro Biosciences

Life Biosciences

Rubedo Life Sciences

LyGenesis

Elevian

Oisin Biotechnologies

Human Longevity Inc.

Clock.bio

Genflow Biosciences

AgeX Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics

BioSplice Therapeutics

Oura

Elysium Health

Longevity Market Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Altos Labs moved its cellular reprogramming initiatives closer to preclinical trials. The company concentrated on epigenetic reset mechanisms, aiming to rejuvenate cellular function and facilitate regenerative therapies for age-related ailments.

, Altos Labs moved its cellular reprogramming initiatives closer to preclinical trials. The company concentrated on epigenetic reset mechanisms, aiming to rejuvenate cellular function and facilitate regenerative therapies for age-related ailments. In July 2025, Calico Life Sciences broadened its partnerships in aging biology. The company was pushing forward with multi-omics and AI-powered research, aiming to discover new targets linked to longevity and the modulation of age-related diseases.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand market penetration through analysis of population adoption rates, usage frequency, and the growing integration of longevity solutions with broader healthcare and wellness interventions.

– helps you understand market penetration through analysis of population adoption rates, usage frequency, and the growing integration of longevity solutions with broader healthcare and wellness interventions. CLINICAL EFFECTIVENESS & SAFETY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate the performance of longevity interventions by assessing improvements in aging biomarkers, patient adherence levels, and incidence of adverse effects.

– helps you evaluate the performance of longevity interventions by assessing improvements in aging biomarkers, patient adherence levels, and incidence of adverse effects. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT & INNOVATION INDEX – helps you identify emerging opportunities through developments in senolytics, gene therapies, regenerative medicine, and increasing R&D investments in longevity science.

– helps you identify emerging opportunities through developments in senolytics, gene therapies, regenerative medicine, and increasing R&D investments in longevity science. DIGITAL HEALTH & MONITORING ADOPTION – helps you uncover trends in the use of AI, wearables, and biomarker tracking tools for optimizing and personalizing longevity interventions.

– helps you uncover trends in the use of AI, wearables, and biomarker tracking tools for optimizing and personalizing longevity interventions. MARKET DYNAMICS & DEMAND DRIVERS – helps you analyze the impact of aging populations, prevalence of age-related diseases, and the global shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare strategies.

– helps you analyze the impact of aging populations, prevalence of age-related diseases, and the global shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare strategies. REGULATORY & ACCESSIBILITY LANDSCAPE – helps you assess how healthcare policies, regulatory approvals, pricing dynamics, and availability of generics and supplements influence market growth and accessibility.

Longetivity Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 27.61 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 67.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.41% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements, Anti-Aging Pharmaceuticals, Regenerative Medicine, Senolytics & Senotherapeutics, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), Others)

• By Technology Type (Genomics & Epigenetics, Biomarker / Aging Clock Technologies, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Wearable Health Monitoring Technologies, Cell & Gene Therapy Technologies, Others)

• By Application (Preventive Healthcare & Wellness, Age-Related Disease Treatment, Personalized Medicine, Chronic Disease Management, Fitness & Lifestyle Optimization, Others)

• By End User (Individuals / Consumers, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Longevity & Wellness Centers, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Online / E-commerce Platforms, Pharmacies & Retail Drug Stores, Specialty Clinics, Institutional Sales, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Other Related Report:

Anti-aging supplements Market

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market

CBD Nutraceuticals Market

Personalized Nutrition Market

Genetic Testing Market

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