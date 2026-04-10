Data Centre LIVE 2026 Confirms Strong Industry Demand with Sponsorship Opportunities Closing Soon





London, 10 April 2026 – BizClik is issuing a final call for sponsorship opportunities at Data Centre LIVE 2026, taking place on 20-21 May at Exhibition, White City, London.

The inaugural in-person edition of the event will bring together senior data centre executives, technology leaders and industry innovators to address the sector's most pressing challenges, from AI infrastructure to energy transition and sustainability.

With just weeks remaining until the event, sponsorship packages are filling quickly. Leading organisations including Bastille, Güntner, INNIO Group, Nabiax, Chem-Aqua Inc., Trust Systems, Pulsant, Langley Holdings, Jabil Procurement & Supply Chain Services and Durata have already confirmed their participation as sponsors. Companies looking to position themselves at the forefront of the data centre industry are encouraged to secure their place before availability closes.

The event will feature over 30 confirmed speakers from global brands including ABB, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, Equinix, NTT Global Data Centers, CBRE, Lenovo, and Stack Infra, delivering insights across key themes such as AI-ready infrastructure, sovereign data centres, sustainable operations and the future of energy.

Industry leaders driving the conversation

Data Centre LIVE 2026 will showcase keynote addresses and panel discussions from senior executives shaping the future of the industry. Confirmed speakers include Petrina Steele, Global Lead for Emerging Technologies at Equinix; Vittorio Pierangeli, SVP Global Power Generation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems; and Oliver Schiebel, CEO of HSCALE.

Panel sessions will address key industry priorities. The Women in Data Centres panel features Rebecca Weekly, VP Infrastructure Engineering at GEICO; Eve McIlvaney, VP Global Procurement at Yondr Group; Catriona Shearer, Global Head of Data Centre Consulting - JLL Data Centre Solutions, JLL; Villie Xeni, Commissioning & Engineering Director, MiCiM Ltd; and Simone Larsson, Head of Enterprise AI at Lenovo.

A separate session on Sovereign Data Centres will bring together Yash Issur, CEO at Nxtra; Michael Winterson, Secretary General at the European Data Centre Association; and Martin Hosken, Technical Director for Defence and Intelligence at Red Hat. The panel will examine how sovereign data centre models are evolving to meet regulatory requirements, address national security considerations and enable greater control over local data.

Strategic sponsorship opportunities

"We're thrilled with the calibre of sponsors and speakers already confirmed for Data Centre LIVE 2026," said Lewis Vaughan, Chief Commercial Officer and Global Media Director, Data Centre & Cloud Programs at BizClik. "This is the first time we're bringing the data centre community together in person, and the response has been exceptional. With just a few weeks left, we're encouraging organisations to act quickly to secure their sponsorship and be part of this landmark event for the industry."

Sponsorship packages offer brands the opportunity to engage directly with senior decision-makers, showcase solutions and innovations, and position themselves as leaders in the data centre sector during a period of unprecedented growth and transformation.

Check in touch today to find out more about sponsorship opportunities.

Looking ahead to Data Centre LIVE 2026

Data Centre LIVE 2026 will provide a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing and collaboration across two days of content, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, debates and workshops. The event will address the industry's most critical priorities, from powering the AI era to advancing sustainability and navigating the complexities of sovereign infrastructure.

For organisations interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact us here .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

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