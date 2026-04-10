MediaAlpha, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises MediaAlpha, Inc., (“MediaAlpha" or the "Company") (NYSE:MAX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/mediaalpha-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

MediaAlpha’s stock price fell $4.46, or 27.7%, to close at $11.62 per share on November 5, 2024, following a disclosure the previous day that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was “prepared to recommend the filing of a complaint” against the firm. The regulatory staff alleged that the Company had utilized “deceptive advertising” and falsely “represented itself as affiliated with government entities,” particularly regarding its use of personal data and health insurance products. Investors faced further repercussions on August 6, 2025, when MediaAlpha announced a $45 million settlement to resolve these FTC claims. The formal complaint detailed a scheme in which the Company allegedly used misleading websites to gather consumer data under the guise of providing insurance quotes, only to sell that information to telemarketers instead. The scale of this operation was highlighted by the FTC’s finding that MediaAlpha had sold roughly 119 million consumer leads in 2024 alone, effectively operating as a data broker rather than a direct provider to consumers.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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