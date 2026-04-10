Telesat Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Telesat Corporation, (“Telesat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TSAT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/telesat-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Telesat’s stock price fell $7.27, or 21%, to close at $27.39 per share on January 21, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market decline followed the January 21, 2026, filing of a lawsuit by bondholders who alleged that the Company is “indisputably insolvent” and lacks the capacity to service its debt. The legal action specifically accused management of having “ignored its debtholders” while making an audacious attempt to move a “crown jewel asset” beyond the reach of its various creditors. This news of alleged insolvency and the controversial transfer of primary assets led to an immediate loss of investor confidence, resulting in a significant drop in share value as the market processed the risks associated with the Company’s reported financial distress and the ongoing litigation.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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