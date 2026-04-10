ATIF Holdings Limited’s Subsidiary ATIF BD LLC Signs An Advisory Agreement with ProudMind Venture Technology LLC, Expanding into Digital Asset Consulting

IRVINE, CA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ZBAI), a financial consulting firm serving small and medium‑sized enterprises, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ATIF BD LLC, has entered into an advisory agreement (the “Agreement”) with ProudMind Venture Technology LLC (“ProudMind”) to provide legal and structuring services for digital asset and token issuance projects of ProudMind. This engagement marks ATIF’s strategic expansion into the rapidly growing digital asset and cryptocurrency consulting sector.

Under the Agreement, ATIF BD LLC will advise on the establishment of a fund in Cayman Islands , completion of the virtual asset service provider (“VASP”) registration in the Cayman Islands, preparation of token issuance agreements and policies, drafting of an issuance memorandum, and the set up of a variable interest entity (“VIE”) structure. These services are designed to help ProudMind build a compliant legal and operational framework for issuing digital assets backed by real‑world assets.

Dr. Kamran Khan, Chairman, President and CEO of ATIF Holdings Limited, commented, “We are excited to support ProudMind Venture Technology LLC in its expansion into RWA tokenization business, and extend our advisory capabilities into the digital asset space. We believe RWA tokenization represents a transformative opportunity to unlock value from physical and financial assets using blockchain technology. This engagement demonstrates our ability to adapt our consulting platform to serve the evolving needs of clients in the cryptocurrency and tokenization sectors.”

The Agreement includes standard confidentiality provisions, a defined work scope with multiple rounds of document review, and a dispute resolution clause governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands. Both parties have agreed that ATIF BD LLC will complete the services within two months from the commencement of instructions.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ZBAI) is a financial consulting company that provides business advisory and financial consulting services to small and medium‑sized enterprise customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and Singapore. The Company offers consulting services including due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations. ATIF also provides merger and acquisition advisory, post‑listing compliance, management support, and related services. The Company was founded on January 5, 2015, and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, words such as “estimate,” “projected,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the opposite of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. These forward‑looking statements do not guarantee future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control and may cause actual results or achievements to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‑looking statements. Important factors include future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenses, cash balances and other financial items; the ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; the ability to compete in industries with low barriers to entry; and the ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Contact Information

Email: kamrankhan@zbai.co