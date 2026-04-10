Linkers Industries Announces Full Exercise of Cashless Warrants

SUNGAI PETANI, Malaysia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ: LNKS) (the “Company”), a manufacturer and supplier of wire and cable harnesses with operations in Malaysia, today announced that all series B warrants (the “Cashless Warrants”) to purchase the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0025 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), have been fully exercised.

The Cashless Warrants were issued by the Company in its March 2026 public offering, in which the Company raised gross proceeds of approximately $16 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses paid by the Company. The Cashless Warrants were exercised by means of the “zero exercise price” option included therein.

Upon full exercise of the Cashless Warrants and after giving effect to the 250-for-1 reverse share split of the Company effective on April 6, 2026, the Company has 1,521,376 Class A Ordinary Shares and 250,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0025 per share, issued and outstanding.

About Linkers Industries Limited

Linkers Industries Limited is a manufacturer and a supplier of wire/cable harnesses with manufacturing operations in Malaysia and has more than 20 years’ experience in the wire/cable harnesses industry. The Company offers customized wire harnesses for different applications and electrics designs. Our customers are generally global brand name manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers in the home appliances, industrial products and automotive industries that are mainly based in the Asia Pacific Region.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Lot A99, Jalan 2A-3, A101 & A102, Jalan 2A,

Kawasan Perusahaan MIEL Sungai Lalang,

08000 Sungai Petani, Kedah Darul Aman, Malaysia

Tel : +60 4 4417802

Email: linkers.ir@linkers-hk.com

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